ACL Wins Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers Competition 2017 for Third Consecutive Year

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - ACL, one of Vancouver's largest tech companies, was today announced as a winner of Canada's Fourth Annual Top Small and Medium Employer for 2017, their third consecutive win of the award. The editorial competition, published by the Globe and Mail, recognizes the nation's best workplaces that offer forward-thinking human resources policies. The announcement comes on the heels of ACL's win last month for BC's Top Employers for 2017.

"We're always striving to create the most engaging workplace to promote deep job satisfaction for our employees," said Laurie Schultz, CEO of ACL. "ACL is committed to nurturing a culture that promotes both togetherness and self-development because our employees are the backbone of our enterprise. We're honoured to be chosen on a national scale, as we recognize there are many companies offering innovative work environments."

Small and Medium size employers are a cornerstone of the Canadian economy, accounting for more than half of the nation's gross domestic product and nearly 90% of the private sector's labour force. Recognizing this, the competition selects 100 winners based on a mix of criteria including everything from work atmosphere and physical workplace to vacation, training and skills development and community involvement. ACL, which specializes in auditing and risk management software, accredits its recent acknowledgments as a top employer in part to the "antifragile" culture the company has created.

Schultz defines an antifragile company as one that not only withstands stress, change or failure, but actually thrives under those challenges and finds the opportunities to strengthen and grow. The company also invests heavily in employee growth and positioning talent for success through comprehensive training programs, mentorship, supporting community initiatives and RRSP matching. Last year, the company moved into a brand new four-floor office on Howe Street. Employees were invited to offer feedback on their individual and collective workspaces from desk type to colour palettes to themes and names for each floor and meeting space. Other perks include a local craft beer on tap, nap pods, breakout work spaces, and a purple Gran Torino available for booking so anyone can take a weekend cruise.

"We recognize that work environment greatly affects company morale and productivity, so it was important for us to gather input," said Martha Carscadden, Employee Experience Manager for ACL. "For instance, our development team works in a very open concept, bench-style seating space to accommodate free conversation. Our sales team opted for more traditional cubes to allow them to focus on customer calling without interrupting their colleagues. Throughout all teams, there are casual breakout spaces. We have diner-style booths with whiteboards, and many other unique meeting spaces to allow people to pick a place that matches their work and mood."

ACL delivers technology solutions that are transforming audit and risk management. Through a combination of software and expert content, ACL enables powerful internal controls that identify and mitigate risk, protect profits, and accelerate performance. Our actively engaged community of more than 14,000 customers around the globe includes 89% of the Fortune 500. Visit us online at www.acl.com.