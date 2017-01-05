Acme Resources Inc. Announces New Directors and Management Team

CARDSTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - Acme Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ARI) ("the Corporation") is pleased to report that a new Board of Directors was voted in at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting held yesterday.

The new Directors are: Robert Edwards, Darren Blaney, Darcy Heggie and Sean Pownall.

The board has appointed Robert Edwards as the new President and Chief Executive Officer and Darren Blaney as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, Director of Acme Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.