Acme Resources Inc. to Change Name to "Affinity Metals Corp."

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - Acme Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ARI) (the "Company") announces that the Company will be changing its name to Affinity Metals Corp. effective the start of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 1, 2017 and that its stock symbol will change to TSXV:AFF (from TSXV:ARI).

The Company also reports that due to health concerns, Darcy Heggie will be resigning as a director effective February 28, 2017. The Company thanks Mr. Heggie for his contributions and wishes him all the best in his recovery.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Acme Resources Inc.

