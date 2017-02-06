Acology Announces Biggest Month in History, On Pace for Soaring Q1

CORONA, CA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Acology Inc. ( OTC PINK : ACOL) announced today that January was the biggest sales month in company history, shattering previous marks achieved during the last quarter of 2016. Acology executives have expressed strong confidence that the first quarter of 2017 would continue this trend, basing their optimism on continued expansion in Canada and the addition of new, complimentary products and product lines. Company income rose 33% above the same period last year. Unit sales of all products, led by Acology's signature product, the MedTainer™, increased by 25% over last year.

The cannabis industry, on both the medical and recreational side, are continuing to adopt the multi-functional container as their businesses increase, causing Acology and its subsidiary, D&C Distributors LLC, to increase production to keep pace with demand. In addition, patented Boveda humidity packs are now planted in each Medtainer prior to shipping, adding value to the product and creating greater demand for Boveda products nationwide. As Boveda's marketing arm, Acology began the year by reaching out to its more than 4,000 distributors worldwide, offering aggressive wholesale pricing which led to increasing demand for the product. Since Acology's partnership announcement Boveda products accounted for 13% of total gross sales in the last two weeks of January.

For investor or sales information please visit Acology Inc. and D&C Distributors online or by phone. The company is located in their production and distribution facility at 1620 Commerce St. Corona, California, 92880.

Acology trades on the OTC under the call letters ACOL. The company's websites are www.Acologyinc.com for the hospice and palliative care industry and www.themedtainer.com for the recreational and medical marijuana industry. Orders for Acology products can be taken online and by phone. Custom orders are especially welcome. Please send all inquiries to info@acologyinc.com or call (844) ACOLOGY (844-226-5649). Ask for Jack Rein, National Services Director. Acology can also be accessed through Twitter and Instagram at @Acologyinc

This press release includes statements that are covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements deal with future events they are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results for fiscal year 2016 and beyond could differ materially from the company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are identified by such words as "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "planned", "intends" and "believes" "estimate" "targets" and other similar expressions that indicate trends and future events. It is understood that investment entails risk on the part of the investor and could result in the loss of some or all his or her investment.