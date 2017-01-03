Acology Announces Partnership with Boveda Inc.

CORONA, CA--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Prior to traveling to Canada this week to conclude business that may dramatically expand business throughout North America, Acology Inc. ( OTC PINK : ACOL) announced a partnership with Boveda Inc. and will begin immediately to place the state-of-the-art, patented 2-way humidity packs into their signature product, the MedTainer™.

Available in multiple sizes and humidity levels, Boveda is the only company in the world that can solve intermediate moisture needs and maintain the ideal humidity content of the items inside containers, whether they be plastic or glass. Boveda is FDA-compliant and is manufactured primarily from natural elements, salt and water. Boveda humidity packs have become one of the key components for cannabis growers and manufacturers in keeping their products properly hydrated. In addition, each Boveda pack also contains a mold-inhibitor.

With the addition of a Boveda pack in each retail and wholesale MedTainer offered for sale internationally the end-user can be assured of a fresh, properly-maintained product. Please visit the attached media describing the relationship of how Boveda and the MedTainer will work together.

Acology begins the new year in the enviable position of being the only pharmaceutical container made from FDA approved PP#5 that is certified child-resistant and can be purchased world-wide. Vendors, retailers and end-users can now be assured that wherever Acology products are sent the contents will arrive properly maintained and ready for use.

For investor or sales information please visit Acology Inc. and D&C Distributors online or by phone. The company is located in their production and distribution facility at 1620 Commerce St. Corona, California, 92880.

Acology trades on the OTC under the call letters ACOL. The company's websites are www.Acologyinc.com for the hospice and palliative care industry and www.themedtainer.com for the recreational and medical marijuana industry. Orders for Acology products can be taken online and by phone. Custom orders are especially welcome. Please send all inquiries to info@acologyinc.com or call (844) ACOLOGY (844-226-5649). Acology can also be accessed through Twitter and Instagram at @Acologyinc

This press release includes statements that are covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements deal with future events they are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results for fiscal year 2016 and beyond could differ materially from the company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are identified by such words as "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "planned", "intends" and "believes" "estimate" "targets" and other similar expressions that indicate trends and future events. It is understood that investment entails risk on the part of the investor and could result in the loss of some or all his or her investment.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSB6D8MLsYk