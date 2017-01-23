Acology to Expand Canadian Operations

CORONA, CA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Acology Inc. (OTC PINK: ACOL) executives announced today that they are expanding their Canadian operations in anticipation of the national referendum to legalize recreational cannabis.

Recent high-level meetings with industry insiders have convinced Acology executives that the timing for increasing an already strong presence in the Canadian medical cannabis industry is in its' and their investor's best interest. Acology has maintained offices and a distribution facility in Vancouver, BC for the past 3 years. Acology's signature product, the MedTainer™, is seen by many in the industry as the ideal solution for companies that are looking to package cannabis products in a child-safe, FDA approved multi-functional container. With close to 3 million unit sales Acology's Medtainer has made strong advances into wholesale and retail operations globally. Acology products are now sold by more than 4000 distributors worldwide. As added value to their growing customer list, and in light of their recent agreement, each MedTainer is now shipped with a 4-gram Boveda hydration packet inserted in each container. Boveda products have become a staple in the hydroponics industry. With Acology now acting as the marketing arm for the Minnesota-based company sales of both companies' associated products have increased exponentially.

For investor or sales information please visit Acology Inc. and D&C Distributors online or by phone. The company is located in their production and distribution facility at 1620 Commerce St. Corona, California, 92880.

Acology trades on the OTC under the call letters ACOL. The company's websites are www.Acologyinc.com for the hospice and palliative care industry and www.themedtainer.com for the recreational and medical marijuana industry. Orders for Acology products can be taken online and by phone. Custom orders are especially welcome. Please send all inquiries to info@acologyinc.com or call (844) ACOLOGY (844-226-5649). Ask for Jack Rein, National Services Director. Acology can also be accessed through Twitter and Instagram at @Acologyinc

This press release includes statements that are covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements deal with future events they are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results for fiscal year 2016 and beyond could differ materially from the company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are identified by such words as "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "planned", "intends" and "believes" "estimate" "targets" and other similar expressions that indicate trends and future events. It is understood that investment entails risk on the part of the investor and could result in the loss of some or all his or her investment.