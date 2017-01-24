ACORD Names Nine New Directors to Board

PEARL RIVER, NY--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - ACORD, the global insurance industry's data standards and technology organization, has elected nine new members to its Board of Directors. In addition, Sal Branca, Senior Vice President at AIG, will continue his role as Board Chair.

"ACORD would like to welcome our new Board Members. The industry is incredibly fortunate to be represented by this senior group of leaders" said ACORD President and CEO Bill Pieroni.

The new Directors include:

Christoph Carus, Head of Central Division: Reinsurance Accounting at Munich Re, leads the Enterprise Architecture (EA) function at Munich Re and also chairs the IT Investment Board. As Lead Global Process Owner, he ensures the alignment of IT-investment initiatives with business, IT and EA strategy.

Sue Figueredo, Senior Vice President of Business Insurance Operations at Traveler's, is responsible for strategy, development and execution delivery, relationship management, customer and agent experience, operational excellence, and recruiting and developing future leaders. Figueredo has held a variety of field and home office roles throughout her career at Travelers.

Simon Gaffney, Chief Data Officer of Willis Towers Watson, is responsible for the company's data strategy, data assets, and information security. Gaffney has been with the company for 20 years and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for the Global Businesses

Dave Matcham, Chief Executive Officer at International Underwriting Association of London (IUA), serves on the IUA Board and many market groups on behalf of the company market, notably the London Market Group. Previously, Matcham worked for 18 years in senior leadership positions for the Institute of London Underwriters.

Tony Mattioli, Chief Information Officer at AssuredPartners, Inc., responsible for focusing on technology solutions and initiatives throughout the company. With 35 years of experience in the property/casualty insurance businesses, Tony has held a number of senior executive positions in the industry. Most recently Tony was the CIO at Marsh for the Risk and Insurance Services Group that included Marsh and Guy Carpenter.

Gray Nester, SVP/Business Information Officer at BB&T, has worked closely with the various insurance businesses at BB&T to assist the business in providing efficiency and solutions to managing the distribution of insurance across all channels. Nester has dedicated his career to improving the insurance industry through technology.

Robert Rusbuldt, President & CEO of Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, Inc. (IIABA), joined the association in 1986 and was named CEO in 2001. During his time at IIABA, he has earned recognition as one of the leading lobbyists on tax, banking, insurance and financial services issues in Washington, D.C.

Conor Whelan, Chief Information Officer at JLT Group, works to transform the IT function while also leading the digital revolution within the company. Prior to joining JLT, Whelan spent the last five years improving the IT capability within TNT Express by working across the globe to introduce a standard operating and sourcing models as well as improving service maturity and employee engagement.

Carol Zacharias, SVP, Underwriting Counsel at QBE North America, previously served as Deputy General Counsel to Ace North America, now part of Chubb Group of Insurance Companies, and Chairman of the American Bar Association Business Law Section's Business Insurance Committee. Zacharias is a member of the United States Supreme Court bar, the Federal and New Jersey bars, the American Bar Association, and the American Corporate Counsel Association and has been published in a securities law textbook and a variety of periodicals.

For a full listing of the current ACORD Board of Directors with photos and complete biographies, please visit www.acord.org/about/governance/Pages/BOD.aspx

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is a global, nonprofit organization serving the insurance and related industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and more efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD members worldwide include hundreds of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London.