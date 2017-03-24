WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - ACPA-College Student Educators International announced the launch of Compliance U™ the world's first comprehensive 24/7/365 professional and career development digital training platform for law, policy, governance, jurisprudence and compliance in higher education.

In partnership with Professor Peter Lake, internationally recognized expert in the law and higher education, ACPA has developed the first end-to-end and coherent response to the complex needs for training higher education professionals in understanding and managing the rights and responsibilities of the modern university.

Professor Lake says, "We have entered an era where compliance and understanding how to move beyond compliance are essential parts of daily operations of all aspects of American higher education. Compliance U™ is the best way to ensure campus professionals at every level stay current with the knowledge, training and skills they need to meet the challenges of today."

Compliance U™ is a scalable, easy-to-access and use, affordable hybrid learning environment, combining on-line and in-person learning with clearly articulated end-to-end compliance and risk management processes.

ACPA Executive Director Cindi Love said, "New roles and responsibilities for compliance and accountability are emerging while others are consolidating or being eliminated. Things are moving fast. Compliance U™ supports the constant adaptation required of professionals in the 21st century campus environment. With Compliance U™, you are always learning without leaving campus. Participants earn individual competency badges and stack individual badges leading to certificates including introductory to expert levels."

To learn more or schedule an overview, visit ACPA17 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center March 26-29, 2017 or go to http://complianceu.myacpa.org/

ACPA-College Student Educators International (ACPA) headquartered in Washington, D.C. at the National Center for Higher Education is the leading comprehensive student affairs association producing Tier 1 research in student learning and development and translating that scholarship into effective and ethical practice for campus professionals.