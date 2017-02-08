Acquia Announces MVP Award Winners

Program Recognizes Outstanding and Innovative Contributions from Acquia Partners

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Acquia, the digital experience company, today announced the winners of the Acquia MVP Award Program. The MVP Program recognizes outstanding and innovative contributions from our partners to our customers' digital strategies. These partner-led solutions demonstrate the substantial benefits our customers are realizing with Acquia's digital experience platform. The Acquia Platform supports the ever-changing and increasingly complex requirements for digital experience delivery, providing an open platform to unify content, community and commerce. Organizations that use the Acquia Platform are bringing together the best applications that will lead to deeper, more personal and relevant connections with customers.

"Our latest cohort of MVP Award winners reflect the superb technical strength of our partners across a broad range of Acquia products and focus areas; they're among the most innovative digital professionals working to deliver ambitious digital experiences. The Acquia Platform empowers partners with the creative freedom to break through the constraints of vendor lock-in and shape the digital trends of tomorrow," said Joe Wykes, senior vice president of global channels and commerce at Acquia. "Acquia's partners play a critical role in ensuring our customers' success, and the MVP Awards underscore how Acquia partners through their innovation, creative strategy, and solution delivery are delivering an unequalled return on investment to customers."

Acquia and its partners operate in a world in which businesses are moving digital experiences into the cloud, software is becoming more open and flexible, and data is becoming the engine of business growth. Judges evaluated MVP Award submissions with these factors in mind as they weighed how well the Acquia Platform was integrated or extended in each case. Judges considered how these solutions incorporated the Acquia Platform's content, community and commerce capabilities and delivered strategic advantage by leveraging open APIs, cloud, security, and governance.

The winners are:

BORN Group and Nivedita Panigrahi were awarded an Acquia MVP for work on FEED Project, a social business founded by Lauren Bush in 2007 that sells handcrafted bags and accessories, the proceeds of which are donated to the United Nations World Food Programme to provide nutritious school meals to children in Rwanda, Kenya, Egypt, Syria, Haiti, Guatemala, and the U.S. The FEED Project website leverages Acquia Lift for targeting first-time visitors with information about the FEED mission.

MRM//McCann and Maximilian Franzke were awarded an Acquia MVP for work done with Acquia Cloud Site Factory for the global web platform of one of the largest transnational FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) companies. The platform facilitates governance and management of master content and supported distribution across 44 markets with up to three languages by market. The client also required additional security, and Franzke helped implement Acquia Cloud Edge Protect into the architecture.

POSSIBLE, with Todd Barker, Matt McFarland, and Jack Calderone, was awarded an Acquia MVP for helping Conagra Brands reimagine its brands and corporate website presence. Specifically, POSSIBLE was asked to simplify its client's technology stack, establish consistency across brand web sites, and reduce costs for site updates and maintenance by more than 25 percent. Using Drupal 8 and Acquia Cloud Site Factory, POSSIBLE was able to achieve that goal and successfully launched more than 40 websites in less than 12 months.

Isovera and co-leads Remy Denton and Travis Tomka were awarded an Acquia MVP for implementing Acquia Cloud Site Factory at Verizon. Verizon's new product marketing organization is tasked with developing new products, sharing new products with partners, and launching new products to market. Speed-to-market was a primary consideration in the build process, and the Isovera team leveraged Site Factory for rapid site creation, along with Acquia's Build and Launch Tool and the Acquia Lightning distribution on Drupal 8.

Mirum and Phi Van Ngoc, along with other members of the developer team, were awarded an Acquia MVP for work on corporate and campaign websites for one of the world's leading crane manufacturers. Mirum used Acquia Cloud API to simplify and unify development operations for his team, wrapping local environment setup, backup and restore procedures with a friendly shell script wizard, as well as more common tasks such as monitoring and clearing caches.

CI&T and Fernando Genghini were awarded an Acquia MVP for work with Commonwealth Financial Network®, the nation's largest privately held independent broker/dealer-RIA, which sought to launch, govern, and manage nearly 1,000 websites of their affiliated financial advisors. Genghini utilized the Acquia Cloud Site Factory APIs to build customized dashboards that integrate with the external content approval workflow required to meet compliance standards, as well as a site creation wizard that simplifies site provisioning by embedding the selection of site design and base content specific to the financial advisor's focus areas.

CI&T's André Toledo Modesto de Souza was also awarded an Acquia MVP for work with Johnson & Johnson, which manages hundreds of sites across separate Acquia Cloud subscriptions aligned with business units. de Souza created a custom automation tool utilizing Acquia Cloud API to provision, manage, and release sites across all subscriptions, for example, migrating content files from a site on one subscription and deploying as a new site on a different subscription.

FFW and Rumen Yordanov were awarded an Acquia MVP for its work implementing Acquia Cloud Site Factory for a global agribusiness and producer of agrochemicals and seeds. The global biotechnology leader supports multiple country sites around the world and required a flexible platform to accelerate operations and development that helped reduce costs. In addition to the country marketing sites, Acquia Cloud Site Factory also houses the authentication site as a single point of login for all country sites.

KWALL and Dave Smyth were awarded an Acquia MVP for work with College of Southern Nevada, the seventh largest community college in the United States. Smyth utilized the wide breadth of the Acquia Platform, ranging from Acquia Cloud APIs to develop a dashboard for editors to coordinate with scheduled code releases to Acquia Lift for content personalization for the college's persona groups of students, faculty, and donors.

About Acquia

Acquia is the leading provider of cloud-based, digital experience management solutions. Forward-thinking organizations rely on Acquia to transform the way they can engage with customers -- in a personal and contextual way, across every device and channel. Acquia provides the agility organizations need to embrace new digital business models and speed innovation and time to market. With Acquia, thousands of customers globally including the BBC, Nasdaq, Stanford University, and the Australian Government are delivering digital experiences with transformational business impact.

For more information visit www.acquia.com or call +1 617 588 9600.

All logos, company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.