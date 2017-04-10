Acquia Powers Up Continuous Delivery with Acquia Cloud CD

Provides Developers and DevOps Teams with Continuous Delivery Service for Acquia Cloud

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Acquia, the digital experience company, today announced the launch of Acquia Cloud CD, a continuous delivery service that enables developers and DevOps teams to automate processes for code building and testing on production-like environments. With the addition of Acquia Cloud CD, development is faster, more efficient and better integrated than when using standalone continuous integration tools. It provides continuous integration and a delivery automation service within Acquia Cloud to accelerate production.

"Acquia Cloud CD turbocharges DevOps capabilities for our Acquia Cloud customers," said Christopher Stone, Acquia chief products officer. "The automation benefits of ready-repeatable building and testing orchestration and self-service environments, all tightly integrated with Acquia Cloud, greatly reduce code and versioning inconsistencies for Drupal DevOps teams."

Managing websites and delivering digital experience applications requires a steady stream of development, staging, testing, configuration and management. Developers must coordinate changes, test rigorously, and schedule releases. Continuous delivery provides a pipeline workflow that orchestrates development and testing. Effective continuous delivery means faster development and quality code with each release. It's the foundation for DevOps practices, and with this release, Acquia has tightly integrated these development tools and automated processes into Acquia Cloud.

"Organizations that think application delivery speed comes at the expense of quality are behind the times. DevOps turbocharges Agile by adding practices that automate application delivery pipelines while providing greater visibility and more points of control, not fewer," stated the November 2016 Forrester Research, Inc. report 'Use DevOps And Supply Chain Principles To Automate Application Delivery Governance.'

Delivered as an Acquia Cloud service, Acquia Cloud CD is tightly integrated with Acquia Cloud. It eliminates the complexity of maintaining and supporting local environments. Teams share one continuous delivery platform across internal developers, contractors and partners to facilitate collaboration, govern security and ease delivery management.

"With self-service environments available through Acquia Cloud CD, we test more often and move to production faster. They allow our product managers to test simultaneously in separate environments so we can complete testing faster and avoid collisions with our production site. It helps instill good DevOps practices, even though we don't have a DevOps team," said Matthew Crist, lead developer at the City of Boston.

Acquia Cloud CD enables developers to:

Implement continuous integration and delivery with Acquia Cloud

Orchestrate code assembling and testing with ready to use CD pipelines

Run controlled and secure building on one platform

Govern builds and artifacts with Github and private repository support

Automate testing and static analysis of build artifacts

Speed provisioning and deprovisioning with self-service CD environments





Acquia Cloud is a fully integrated, Drupal-tuned platform as a service optimized for building, deploying and managing digital experiences. Acquia Cloud provides a comprehensive set of developer tools for Drupal within a secure, scalable cloud environment. Additional layers of security are available through the Acquia Cloud Edge family of products for DDoS protection and content delivery.

About Acquia

Acquia is the leading provider of cloud-based, digital experience management solutions. Forward-thinking organizations rely on Acquia to transform the way they can engage with customers -- in a personal and contextual way, across every device and channel. Acquia provides the agility organizations need to embrace new digital business models and speed innovation and time to market. With Acquia, thousands of customers globally including the BBC, Nasdaq, Stanford University, and the Australian Government are delivering digital experiences with transformational business impact.

