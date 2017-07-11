Acquisition of Shares of Western Troy Capital Resources Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Mr. Stephen Hardy (the "Acquiror") announced today that he had acquired ownership and control over common shares ("Common Shares") of Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. ("Western Troy") on the dates and for the average price per Common Share and the total consideration as set out in the table below. The total number of Common Shares and the security holding percentage such Common Share represent after each acquisition is also set out below.

Date of Acquisition Number of Common Shares Acquired Average Price per Common Share (Total Paid) Total Number of Common Shares Held After Acquisition (percentage) 6 February 2014 500,000 $0.020 ($10,009.99) 3,604,000 (10.7%) 28 May 2014 109,000 $0.02 ($2,189.99) 4,030,000 (12.0%) 5 September 2014 300,000 $0.015 ($4,509.99) 4,741,000 (14.1%) 21 October 2014 474,000 $0.010 ($4,769.97) 5,407,000 (16.1%) 27 October 2014 200,000 $0.010 ($2,009.99) 6,043,000 (18%) 15 January 2015 200,000 $0.010 ($2,009.99) 6,914,000 (20.6%) 16 September 2015 300,000 $0.010 ($3,009.99) 7,495,000 (22.3%) 30 March 2016 268,000 $0.010 ($2,719.96) 8,107,000 (24.1%) 15 March 2017 56,000 $0.035 ($1,969.99) 8,740,000 (26.0%) 16 May 2017 941,000 $0.025 ($23,544.98) 9,840,000 (29.3%)

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror will evaluate his investment in Western Troy from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease his shareholdings as circumstances require pursuant to market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise, in each case in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed under Western Troy's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of such report may be obtained by contacting the Acquiror at 416-471-8395. The Acquiror's address is c/o Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, 2100 Scotia Plaza, 40 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3C2. Western Troy's head office is located at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1.