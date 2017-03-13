Acquisition of Units of SQI Diagnostics Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) -

Mr. Wilmot L. Matthews ("Mr. Matthews") announces that he has acquired 6,250,000 common shares and 6,250,000 common share purchase warrants of SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI"), representing an increase of approximately 2.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of SQI on a non-diluted basis and an increase of approximately 4.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of SQI, assuming the exercise of all common share purchase warrants of SQI that Mr. Matthews beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over. The securities were acquired by Mr. Matthews on March 10, 2017 in connection with a private placement offering of units of SQI ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit for aggregate consideration of $1,000,000. Mr. Matthews has been a director of SQI since April 8, 2015.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, Mr. Matthews beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 13,583,529 common shares, 7,985,315 common share purchase warrants and $1,000,000 principal amount of 10% secured debentures due January 30, 2020 of SQI, representing approximately 16.79% of the issued and outstanding common shares of SQI on a non-diluted basis and representing approximately 24.26% of the issued and outstanding shares of SQI, assuming the full exercise of all common share purchase warrants of SQI that Mr. Matthews beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over.

Immediately after the acquisition, Mr. Matthews beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 19,833,529 common shares, 14,235,315 common share purchase warrants and $1,000,000 principal amount of 10% secured debentures due January 30, 2020 of SQI, representing approximately 19.09% of the issued and outstanding shares of SQI on a non-diluted basis and representing approximately 28.84% of the issued and outstanding shares of SQI, assuming the full exercise of all common share purchase warrants of SQI that Mr. Matthews beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over.

The securities described herein were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Matthews may increase or decrease his investment, directly or indirectly, in securities of SQI from time to time, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors.

A copy of the report relating to this acquisition may be found on SQI's profile at www.SEDAR.com or may be obtained from Mr. Matthews at 416-214-2226 or at Mr. Matthews' address: 200 King Street West, Suite 1702, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T4. SQI's head office is located at 36 Meteor Drive, Toronto, Ontario, M9W 1A4.