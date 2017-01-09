Acrow Bridge Modular Steel Structure Installed During Military Training Exercises in New Brunswick

Bridge will be used year-round by recreational vehicles

BOLTON, ON--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has announced that it recently provided Club VTT Chaleur with a 45-meter steel bridge that was installed as part of NIHILO SAPPER 2016, a large-scale military construction engineering exercise which took place in Bathurst, New Brunswick, from November 1 to 22. Held annually, the exercise gives both regular and reserve force members hands-on technical training to maintain a high level of readiness for future commitments either at home or abroad.

The bridge construction was a partnership between the armed forces from Base Gagetown, the New Brunswick ATV Federation and the New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs and was only one of the many projects the 500 armed forces personnel were involved in during the three-week exercise in Bathurst. The 45-meter span, built over the Tetagouche River, links north and south snowmobile trails, and eventually, ATV trails. While initial plans were for a 30-meter span, it was extended to 45 meters to avoid ice blockages in the spring. It will provide safer crossings and a longer snowmobiling season.

"The Chaleur Three Trail Group, in the Northeastern part of New-Brunswick, is happy to have accomplished what many were unsuccessful in doing for 30 years: having a bridge installed over Tetatouche River for leisure use," said Jacques Ouellette, Project Coordinator and Development Coordinator for the New-Brunswick All-Terrain Vehicle Federation. "This 45-meter span bridge project came with many issues and concerns that needed to be addressed, but when I was approached by Acrow with their bridge model, I quickly realized that this dream could become reality. The knowledge of Acrow's experts combined with the National Defense's NIHILO SAPPER Exercise Program participants were the key to this achievement. Now, Bathurst has a new monument called Atlantic Host Bridge to be used by snowmobilers, ATVers and non-motorized enthusiasts. We are grateful to Acrow Bridge. Your engineering made this happen."

"Because of its unique attributes, the Acrow 700XS bridge system has been selected by military organizations around the world," said Ken Scott, President of Acrow Limited. "Acrow bridges are capable of supporting large armored tanks and other heavy vehicles, designed for fast assembly and disassembly, durable and easy to maintain and the components are easily transported and reused wherever a temporary or permanent bridge is needed."

