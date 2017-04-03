Acrow Bridge Names LTC Stephen Danner, USA (Ret) as Military Consulting, Sales and Marketing Manager

Brings strong military background in infrastructure and engineering assignments

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, today announced the appointment of LTC Stephen Danner, USA (Ret.), as Military Consulting, Sales and Marketing Manager. In this new role, Danner will be responsible for military sales to combatant commands, NATO, and the Combined Joint Task Force Coalition, as well as providing service and support to other non-governmental organizations such as the United Nations Development Programme.

"Steve's strong engineering and infrastructure background in both the military and civilian sectors will provide a terrific advantage as we look to strengthen our existing military sales and marketing program," said Eugene Sobecki, Acrow's National Sales Manager. "We welcome him with the knowledge that his extensive experience will benefit both existing and new customers."

"I look forward to working with the Acrow team in expanding the military sales and marketing program," said Danner. "Durable and easy to maintain, Acrow structures are capable of supporting heavy vehicles under a variety of conditions, and can be easily transported and reused wherever a temporary or permanent bridge is needed."

Added Bill Killeen, President and CEO of Acrow Bridge, "Acrow has worked with the military in more than two dozen countries around the world, providing ready-to-assemble bridging solutions like the Acrow 700XS bridge, which has long been selected as a standard Line of Communications Bridge for logistical support by military organizations. Steve will be a valuable member of our team as we expand our focus on this important market sector."

Danner served in the U.S. Army for 28 years, including five combat-area deployments in Kuwait, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iraq in roles including Float Bridge Platoon Leader; Infrastructure Planner; Operations Officer and Executive Officer for Construction Engineer Battalions; and Kabul Province Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. His last assignment in the military was in the Pentagon, and he retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel. After leaving the military, Danner served as a civilian infrastructure planner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Combined Joint Task Force in Baghdad and, earlier, as a catastrophe response manager with Crawford & Company, the world's largest independent claims management company. Danner received a master's degree in Emergency Management and Disaster Response from Touro University International.

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, vessel, military and pedestrian use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.