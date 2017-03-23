Acrow Bridge's Eugene Sobecki Speaks at the Society of American Military Engineers' 2017 Europe Region Engineer Capabilities Workshop in Stuttgart

Presentation discussed 'Panel Bridge Technology: Meeting Tomorrow's Challenges Today'

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Eugene Sobecki, National Sales Manager at Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, was a featured speaker at the 2017 Europe Region Engineer Capabilities Workshop of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME). The theme of this year's event, held February 28-March 2 in Stuttgart, Germany, was Enhancing Engineer Capabilities through Collaboration.

Sobecki's presentation on "Panel Bridge Technology: Meeting Tomorrow's Challenges Today" offered an overview of product compliance with today's requirements, techniques of assembly and installation, case studies on different applications of the panel bridges, and military-specific case studies, including Acrow's recent work in Mosul Iraq on a 250-meter Wet Gap Bridge and recent supply of 80 and 90 meter clear span bridges to support the CJTF Inherent Resolve military action in Iraq. These bridges are capable of handling the extreme weights imposed by military vehicles and tanks.

"Acrow Bridge has a long history of working with military and civilian partners in providing both temporary and permanent bridging around the world. Acrow bridges are capable of supporting heavy vehicles under a variety of conditions and are ideal in addressing time-sensitive infrastructure needs," said Sobecki. "In addition to ongoing deployment needs, Acrow's modular steel structures are ideal for use in responding quickly to national emergencies, including natural disasters such as landslides, avalanches, earthquakes and floods. Our components can be quickly transported, assembled, and reused wherever they are needed."

The Society of American Military Engineers leads collaborative efforts to identify and resolve national security infrastructure-related challenges. Founded in 1920, SAME unites public and private sector individuals and organizations from across the architecture, engineering, construction, environmental and facility management, cyber security, project planning, contracting and acquisition, and related disciplines in support of national security.

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, vessel, military and pedestrian use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.