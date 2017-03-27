Acrow Bridge's Paul Sullivan Takes Part in 2nd Annual Third-Party Risk Management & Oversight Summit

Theme was designing, implementing and monitoring effective compliance programs for new and existing third parties

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Paul Sullivan, Vice President of International Business Development at Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, participated in a panel at the Third-Party Risk Management & Oversight Summit, on March 20 - 21 in New York. The event was co-presented by Compliance Week and Financial Research Associates.

The panel, called Anti-Corruption Landmines: Risks When Dealing with Third Parties Outside the United States, covered topics such as updates to and trends with the Foreign Corruption Practices Act, region-specific risks, staying ahead of subtle bribes and corruption, identifying potential government relationships and understanding the risks posed by business agents. The panel was one of many presentations during the summit that brought together senior in-house experts from many industries to share effective ways to handle third-party risk management.

"Any U.S. company with an extensive international presence needs to be proactively ahead of these issues," said Sullivan, who is a regular speaker at international development conferences. "Mitigating third-party risk through effective compliance programs is critical while, at the same time, providing assurance to government partners that their resources are being directed to secure value-based outcomes."

Sullivan's co-panelists were James J. Gibson, Global Compliance Counsel, The Coca-Cola Company, and Diana M. Jagiella, Vice President-Chief Compliance Officer, The Mosaic Company. The moderator was Neha Gupta, Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives and Learning Solutions, NYSE Governance Services.

