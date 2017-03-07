Acrow Signs Agreement with Government of Peru to Supply 101 Steel Bridges

Continues to support Peru's transportation infrastructure expansion with latest addition of prefabricated modular steel bridges

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced a contract with Provias Nacional, the government agency in Peru overseeing the development of national roads and bridges, for the supply of 101 modular steel bridges. Acrow participated in an international tender for this supply contract and competed against suppliers from Europe and China. Over the past two years, Acrow has delivered 65 steel bridges to Peru's Provias Decentralizado the government agency in charge of local roads and bridges, and 60 steel bridges to Provias Nacional, bringing the total number of Acrow bridges in Peru to more than 400.

"Prefabricated modular steel bridging such as that manufactured by Acrow is an ideal solution for large-scale transportation infrastructure development projects, whether the projects are located in dense urban cities or in isolated rural regions," said Bill Killeen, President and CEO of Acrow. "It is an immense privilege and pleasure to once again work with Provias Nacional in support of the people of Peru through our designing and supplying permanent robust Acrow bridges from our factory in the United States. Provias Nacional is a high quality, high integrity government agency that does wonderful work for the people of Peru."

Acrow's bridge components are fabricated in the U.S. in a controlled environment, under the certification of four highly comprehensive Quality Assurance Systems -- the international standard ISO9001, the American Institute for Steel Construction (AISC) for Major Advanced Bridges with a Fracture Critical Endorsement, the American Welding Society certification, and the European CE system. Acrow uses high strength, high quality U.S. steel from ISO-certified mills and galvanizes the steel at ISO-certified vendors to protect against corrosion. The components are then shipped to the customer site, where they are repackaged for shipment to bridge job sites followed by fast and easy installations, often in a matter of days.

A leading supplier of permanent and temporary modular steel bridges to Latin America, Acrow designed and engineered one of the most widely recognized bridges in the region -- the 1.4 kilometer long Río Bio Bio Bridge in Concepción, Chile, after the original bridge crossings were destroyed and heavily damaged by the 2010 earthquake.

"We are grateful to be of service to customers, in both good times and bad," Killeen added. "Bridges are of fundamental importance everywhere in the world, connecting people and communities with the opportunities they need to grow and prosper."

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, vessel, military and pedestrian use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.