Acrow's Modular Steel Bridge Used in Award-Winning Project

Cited by Ontario Public Works Association as a 2016 'Project of the Year'

BOLTON, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced that a project featuring one of its modular steel bridges has received an award from the Ontario Public Works Association (OPWA). The City of Vaughan was presented with the 2016 Project of the Year Award in the Disaster/Emergency Construction/Repair, Less than $2 Million Category at an awards ceremony on January 26.

The project that won the award was a temporary bridge on King Vaughan Road across the Humber River. Because the existing single lane bridge was under-capacity for normal truck traffic, it was necessary for these vehicles to travel a longer route. More urgently, the bridge could not accommodate fire equipment, so an immediate solution was needed. A modular steel structure purchased from Acrow was selected as a long-term temporary solution while a new permanent two lane bridge is planned.

The 21.3 meter-long X 3.6 meter-wide single lane bridge was selected in part because of Acrow's ability to design and deliver the structure in a tight time frame. This was made possible by using components available from stock and because it was a typical configuration which Acrow has used on other projects. The project was completed in a two-week window in December 2015 and is currently in place. Another feature of the project is that the temporary bridge could be converted to a permanent two lane structure by adding new components, which would reduce the cost of an entire new bridge.

"It was a pleasure working with Acrow Bridge on this project," said Jack Graziosi, Director of Infrastructure Delivery, Vaughan. "The staff were very cooperative and provided excellent technical support throughout the procurement and the installation of the bridge."

"Acrow is pleased that OPWA has recognized the structural integrity and utility of this much-needed solution for a serious municipal infrastructure issue," said Ken Scott, President of Acrow Limited. "All Acrow bridges are galvanized steel and engineered to support heavy loads and frequent use, and are practically maintenance-free under even the most rugged conditions. Built to last, our bridges can be installed as permanent or long-term temporary structures, depending on the customer's needs."

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, vessel, military and pedestrian use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.