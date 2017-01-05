"Action Figures" Come to Life in Live Action, Animation Hybrid Theatrical Project

Producers Matthew Rhodes and Landafar Entertainment's Grant Cramer Purchase Rights to Imaginative, Heart-Warming Story

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Producer Matthew Rhodes and Landafar Entertainment's Grant Cramer have purchased the rights to the live action, animation hybrid story 'Action Figures,' after outbidding several other buyers. The original pitch was created by Kevin Robl and Matthew Roozee, and purchased for an undisclosed amount reported to be in the low to mid-six figures range.

The project will be produced by Cramer (Lone Survivor, The November Man) and Rhodes (The Voices, Dark Places). Jonathan Gray will serve as executive producer.

'Action Figures' revolves around a diverse team of children's action figures who live in an idyllic world crafted by the collective imaginations of a group of kindergartners. But, when a mysterious beast, which is actually a family's mischievous pet, abducts members of the team, the team rallies around newcomer Hunter Case, in hopes of defeating the monster and rescuing their friend. Along the way, Hunter learns the true meaning of heroism as she overcomes villains and rival team members, ultimately rallying the heroes in an epic battle to save their world.

The sale of the story is a creative coming-of-age for both Roozee and Robl, both of whom have transitioned from careers in the business side of the entertainment industry. Roozee was formerly Executive Director of Advanced Analytics for Fox Studios before teaming with Robl, a capital manager and Managing Director at Capital Markets IQ.

"We were blown away by Kevin and Matt's pitch and wouldn't let them leave the room until we had a deal. 'Action Figures' combines adventure, action, comedy and heart-warming family fun into a new four quadrant family experience," commented Grant Cramer, CEO of Landafar Entertainment.

"Every kid has a toy that they believe is their best friend. They believe it communicates with them and they imagine it being alive. I'm excited to blend fantasy and reality to bring toys to life in a universal story that touches kids and parents alike," stated producer Matt Rhodes.

VFX and animation services will be provided by Base-FX. Recent projects by Base FX include Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Earth to Echo, Jurassic World, Monster Hunt and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Landafar Entertainment is an independent, theatrical motion picture and television production studio focused on creating, financing and distributing first class, studio quality entertainment content and intellectual property across multiple platforms.