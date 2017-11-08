ActivateABM's CRM Integration Aligns Marketing and Sales by Providing Richer Account and Contact Insights to Enhance Sales Process

Comprehensive ABM Platform, ActivateABM, Leverages Intent Data to Fuel Both Display Advertising and Lead Gen and Now Integrates with CRM

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Madison Logic, the global leader in account based marketing (ABM), announced today new CRM integration capabilities for the company's account based marketing platform, ActivateABM. ActivateABM unifies digital advertising and lead generation with comprehensive attribution metrics to show real return on investment. Now, the account-level intelligence that powers the most successful account based marketing programs can give sales teams the insight that enables them to understand a prospect's unique engagement with their organization.

According to the latest State of ABM Study by SiriusDecisions, 60% of respondents stated their planned investment in ABM will be greater or significantly greater than last year. As B2B marketers increasingly embrace an account based approach, the need to consolidate disparate ABM tactics in one place will grow along with it.

The ActivateABM platform employs rich intent data, enabling B2B marketers to implement the following simple steps:

Identification: Find companies actively researching solutions like yours

Find companies actively researching solutions like yours Engagement: Influence all the decision makers across the buying committee to drive conversion by Targeting the individuals at the accounts with display, native and video and generate product awareness Delivering hyper-relevant content to those actively researching relevant topics to your account list

Influence all the decision makers across the buying committee to drive conversion by Measurement: Gauge the effectiveness of marketing programs and how they're driving conversions and delivering real ROI

Gauge the effectiveness of marketing programs and how they're driving conversions and delivering real ROI Integration: With CRM integration, sales has access to account-specific insights that fuel more meaningful interactions

With ActivateABM, marketers -- and now sales teams -- have unprecedented visibility into how their target accounts are engaging with their brand. Account activity, including ad exposure, site visits, and digital asset consumption are now passed directly into a client's CRM instance, giving sales teams the account-level insight required to have more relevant and effective sales conversations.

Madison Logic's newly enhanced analytics, which integrate seamlessly into CRM solutions, provide a 360°-view of account-level insights on media content trends and engagement metrics. With the click of a button, sales and marketing teams can access a full, unified picture of a target account -- without having to access third-party sites or data. This narrows the gap between marketing and sales and ultimately results in quicker, more efficient and a higher volume of prospect-to-customer conversions.

"Prior to ActivateABM, B2B marketing organizations struggled to identify the metrics that evaluate the performance of their account based marketing efforts making it difficult to measure ABM's true impact," said Madison Logic CEO, Tom O'Regan. "Madison Logic's advanced reporting changed that, providing marketers unparalleled attribution and insights into how to engage and influence target accounts. With these CRM integrations, sales teams can now have the data-driven conversations that lead to conversions."

"Madison Logic continues to make media activation and measurement a seamless part of our ABM ecosystem," says Ericka McCoy, VP Marketing, Global Campaigns for OpenText. "By activating account level intelligence within a CRM partner, our marketing and sales teams now have a data-driven advantage, making them smarter in their nurturing and sales approach."

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic is the global leader in Account Based Marketing. Our B2B marketing technology platform, ActivateABM, unifies digital advertising and lead generation with comprehensive attribution metrics to show real return on investment. As the only full funnel global solution built for marketers, it leverages unmatched proprietary data, reach and scale to identify, engage and ultimately convert prospective accounts. Madison Logic is a global company based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, London, Dublin and Singapore. Additional information can be found at www.madisonlogic.com and @madisonlogic.