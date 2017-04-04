ActiveState Releases Its Most Comprehensive Commercial Python Distribution

ActivePython now includes Data Science and Web Application Development Packages

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - ActiveState, the open source languages company and founding sponsor of the Python Software Foundation since 2001, announced today the immediate availability of a vastly expanded ActivePython 2.7.13 and ActivePython 3.5.3. The latest release includes the most popular packages for data science and web application development projects, and provides large companies with a more robust, comprehensive Python distribution that can be used across the organization by different departments. ActivePython has been downloaded over 4 million times.

Already a top 5 language as ranked by TIOBE Index, interest in Python continues to grow. In this year's StackOverflow survey, Python was seen as the language developers wanted to use more than any other, and it has a wide range of uses, from scripting to web application development to data science. To support the numerous applications of Python, ActiveState has included over 200 packages in the latest distribution of ActivePython. In this release, data science packages such as pandas, numpy, scipy, matplotlib, and big data connectivity are pre-bundled. The inclusion of these packages makes it easy for data scientists to prepare, analyze and visualize their data. In addition, ActiveState has also added the most popular web frameworks such as Django, flask and tornado, along with the popular AWS SDK for cloud applications.

"Python has an incredible open source community which is consistently adding new capabilities. Recently the Python package index topped 100,000 packages, and of those amazing contributions we have selected the best packages for application development and data science," commented Jeff Rouse, ActiveState Director of Product Management. "By pre-bundling these packages with our distribution, it will save time and increase productivity for organizations. Less time is being spent on configuration and more time on the task at hand -- whether it's getting insights from your data or web applications to market sooner."

"While ActivePython is used by millions of developers around the world because it's an easy way to install Python for their projects, large organizations also love using our Python distribution because it meets their security and open source compliance policies," said Bart Copeland, ActiveState CEO. "Developers download packages from various repositories in order to get the job done, but they don't always think about licensing or security issues. By using ActivePython organizations don't have to worry about these potential vulnerabilities -- our distribution and its packages have been vetted for security and have been accompanied by a complete license review."

Commercially supported and quality-assured, ActiveState reviews the license terms in each package and offers the latest security in their distribution. ActivePython is also 100% compatible with the open source distribution.

