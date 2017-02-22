ActiveState's Newest Release of Komodo IDE Integrates with Slack, Supports Yarn, and Offers Improved Unit Testing Functionality

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - ActiveState, the open source languages company, announced today the release of Komodo IDE 10.2. In this newest release, Komodo IDE now integrates with Slack, the leading team communication tool, and also adds support for Yarn, a new package manager for Node.js. Komodo 10.2 also provides improved unit testing, as well as additional language support for Python, Perl, Go, PHP, Node.js and Ruby.

"Over the past ten years, Komodo has been downloaded over 7 million times. That's why giving developers the tools and functionality needed to make their jobs easier has always been important when choosing which new features to include," said Tom Radcliffe, ActiveState Director of Engineering. "With this new release, we've given Komodo IDE developers using Slack an easier way to share files and snippets. We've also added support for Yarn -- as an alternative to the existing support for npm -- which gives Node.js developers better performance and reliability."

ActiveState's 2016 Open Source Survey found that almost half of the respondents were using test driven development (TDD). In response, ActiveState has rebuilt the unit testing functionality in Komodo IDE. It now offers additional framework support for languages such as Python, Perl, Go, PHP, Node.js and Ruby, as well as features to run, debug and report on unit tests more efficiently.

Last month, it was announced that Komodo IDE would be included for free when users purchased a Business Edition license of an ActiveState language distribution, and Enterprise Edition purchasers would receive a complimentary Komodo IDE 5-pack. As part of the direction to a more unified product stack, Komodo IDE 10.2 supports the latest version of Ruby on Rails and Tcl 8.6, in addition to its unit testing improvements.

"This release is part of our ongoing effort to provide developer-friendly tools for the language distributions we are offering," commented Jeff Rouse, ActiveState Director of Product Management. "While Komodo has always been a polyglot IDE, we will be focusing on providing additional functionality for our current language distributions in addition to Go, Ruby, Node.js and Lua in the coming months."

About Komodo IDE

Komodo IDE by ActiveState is a powerful, full-featured multi-language IDE for Python, PHP, JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS, Node.js, Golang, Ruby, Perl, Tcl, PhoneGap, Cordova, and a variety of other languages and frameworks. Since 2000, Komodo has been designed with development in mind. Features include syntax checking, smart code and API assistance, code refactoring and code formatting, visual real time debugging, code profiling, regular expression helper, track changes, unit testing, version control system integration and more. Whether for teams or individuals, our flexible licensing options, cross-platform installers, and full feature set make Komodo the best IDE on the market today.

About ActiveState

ActiveState, the open source languages company, believes that enterprises gain a competitive advantage when they are able to quickly create, deploy and efficiently manage software solutions that immediately create business value, but they face many challenges that prevent them from doing so. The company is uniquely positioned to help address these challenges through our experience with enterprises, developers and open source technology. ActiveState is proven for the enterprise: more than 2 million developers and 97 percent of Fortune 1000 companies use ActiveState's end-to-end solutions to develop, distribute, and manage their software applications written in Perl, Python, Ruby, Go, Node.js, Lua, Tcl and other dynamic languages. Global customers like Cisco, CA, HP, Bank of America, Siemens and Lockheed Martin trust ActiveState to save time, save money, minimize risk, ensure compliance, and reduce time to market. To learn more visit, ActiveState.com.