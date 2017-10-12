ad:tech New York 2017 Honors Diverse List of Four Top Executives for Collective Industry Impact

Coveted Industry Achievement Award Recognizes the Career Contributions of Rothenberg, Kawaja, Horan and Browning

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - ad:tech New York 2017, the original industry authority for marketing and media technology practitioners and digitally savvy brand marketers, announced the recipients of the 2017 ad:tech Industry Achievement Award: Randall Rothenberg, President and CEO, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB); Terence Kawaja, Founder and CEO, LUMA; Pam Horan, Co-Founder, Horan MediaTech Advisors; and Heidi Browning, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, National Hockey League. Rather than celebrate individual successes, the coveted award shines a light on an overall devotion to industry excellence within each honored career and across the group as a whole. Recipients are feted, as past winners present them with their Industry Achievement Awards, on the main stage November 1-2, at ad:tech New York, with the wider industry assembled.

"Each year's recipients are chosen by industry leaders and past winners," said Scot McLernon, Chairman, Committee of ad:tech Industry Achievement Winners. "This is a highly accomplished group of people, all dedicated to bettering the industry, which makes receiving the Industry Achievement Award an even bigger honor."

"The award considers how recipients have benefited the digital marketing community versus recognizing their individual successes," said Sarah Fay, Managing Director at Glasswing Ventures and committee member. "So when you look at the recipients, past and present, as a group, the collective industry impact has been massive."

The 2017 Industry Achievement Award Recipients

Randall Rothenberg, President and CEO, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

Randall has been the president and CEO of the Interactive Advertising Bureau since 2007. Previously, he was the Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Director of Intellectual Capital at Booz Allen Hamilton, the international strategy and consulting firm where he also directed the award-winning business journal strategy+business and other electronic and print publications. Earlier, Randall spent six years at The New York Times, where he was the technology and politics editor of the Sunday magazine, daily advertising columnist, and a media and marketing reporter. He is author of Where the Suckers Moon: An Advertising Story.

Terence Kawaja, Founder and CEO, LUMA

Terence "Terry" Kawaja, is Founder and CEO of LUMA Partners, a strategic advisory firm focused at the intersection of media, marketing and technology where he guides established firms and digital growth companies. He is a seasoned investment banker with more than 20 years' experience and has advised on more than $300 billion in transactions. He is a recognized expert in the Internet and digital media sectors and is an outspoken Digital Evangelist. Hailed as the "Jon Stewart of Investment Bankers," Terry has a reputation for prescient insights and radical candor and leverages this objective credibility for the benefit of clients.

Pam Horan, Co-Founder, Horan MediaTech Advisors

Pam is Co-Founder of Horan MediaTech Advisors, a consulting and investment firm specializing in identifying profitable business models for media companies in the 21st Century. From 2006-2014, Pam was President of the Online Publishers Association (OPA) -- now known as Digital Content Next (DCN), the trade association for media companies that are the leading creators of quality original digital content. She has also held senior marketing, business development and management roles at Zinio Systems, Women.com, IDG and Symantec Corporation and also sits on the Board of Directors for sfBIG, the Shorty Awards Academy, The Board of Governors for ad:tech and the Board of Advisors for Digital Prism and GearBrain.

Heidi Browning, CMO & EVP, National Hockey League

As EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Browning leads the National Hockey League's growth marketing strategy, focusing on digital, innovation, social media and corporate social responsibility. With more than 25 years of marketing experience, Browning brings a valuable mix of client, agency and media owner perspective to the NHL. Heidi is known as a passionate pioneer in digital, mobile and social marketing who advances new ideas and innovation within the industry. Inspired by the intersection of media, technology and culture, she studies generational trends in attention and brand engagement. Browning's experience marketing to Millennial and Gen Z audiences will help guide her leadership of the NHL's fan growth initiatives.

"The Industry Achievement Awards mark a running tradition at ad:tech -- and represent a unique honor," said John Durham, Chairman of the Board of Governors for ad:tech and voting committee member. "This year's winners truly underscore the spirit of the ad:tech community -- service to one's industry assures that through evolution all boats rise."

