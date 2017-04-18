ad:tech Returns to the Heart of NYC's Digital Community and Unveils 2017 Theme

Central industry venue and marketer driven focus set stage and turn the page on the new ad:tech

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - ad:tech New York 2017, the original industry authority for marketing and media technology practitioners and digitally savvy brand marketers, announces the 2017 theme and structure for its signature New York City event as well as a sweeping venue change, returning the event to New York's digital media and marketing doorstep. Under the marquee, "ad:tech: Innovation in the Post-Advertising Era," the show opens its doors at The Metropolitan Pavilion on November 1-2, 2017, poised to recapture industry hearts and minds, with an experience more closely reflecting the day-in-the-life of the digital practitioner.

This chapter begins with a bold location shift, delivering a content-led program and curated expo floor, all highlighting the marketer's journey in a re-vamped, non-siloed format. In addition to securing a centralized and popular industry venue, the show team has radically changed the ad:tech agenda structure and flow. Geared to empower practitioners and marketers, arming them with practical information, ad:tech no longer aligns sessions by channel, but instead has built each day according to the marketer's daily challenges and opportunities.

"The resounding demand for personalized, meaningful engagement has sparked a new wave of marketing strategies backed by a powerful array of technology platforms," said Jan Barthelemy, Global Brand Director for ad:tech. "This shift is the focal point of the 'Post-Advertising Era' we are now experiencing, where creative use of technology advances your business and thrills your customers. Without question, innovation drives action. Of course, advertising is hardly dead -- it just needs to evolve! Our re-imagined show embraces and supports that journey for our industry's most progressive practitioners."

ad:tech will bring more than 3,000 marketing pioneers, innovators and brand trailblazers to The Metropolitan Pavilion, while stirring deeper engagement with the New York media and marketing community itself. The 2017 program showcases the brightest marketing innovations of today and tomorrow across the marketer's journey: from driving brand awareness, finding and targeting your audience, driving sales, loyalty and retention. Building on last year's collaboration, regional industry organizations, associations and thought leaders also will have a strong presence at the show.

ad:tech is pleased to preview the first keynote speaker, Joanna Pena-Bickley, former Global Chief Creative Officer at IBM. Pena-Bickley personifies innovation in the "Post-Advertising Era." In her leadership role at IBM, she helped bridge the gap between creativity, data and commerce, leading the design on projects like the first banking app for the Apple Watch (Citi Mobile), as well as integrating the Watson AI into the GM OnStar automotive interface.

About ad:tech

ad:tech is the original industry authority for marketing and media technology, where marketing, technology and media communities assemble to share new ways of thinking, build strong partnerships, and define new strategies to compete in an ever-changing marketplace. Several annual events around the world deliver immersive education through keynote speakers, timely topic-driven panels and hands-on workshops as well as showcase the latest products and solutions to help deepen understanding and create new ideas that will drive innovation. Attendees leave ad:tech inspired by what's new and what's next, armed with the tools and techniques they need to shift and re-imagine their own businesses. For more information, visit www.ad-tech.com. Follow @adtech on Twitter

About Comexposium:

The COMEXPOSIUM Group, one of the world's leading event organizers, is involved in more than 170 B2C and B2B events across 11 different sectors, including IT, security, digital, high-tech, food, agriculture, fashion, construction, optics and transport. Comexposium hosts more than 3 million visitors and 45,000 exhibitors around the world.

Comexposium operates across 30+ global economic growth zones, such as: Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA.