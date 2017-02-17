Adacel Launches Comprehensive Website Update

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Adacel has announced the official launch of a comprehensive update to the Company's website. The re-energized website sports a new look and feel that showcases the latest in Adacel's expanded product lines, which include simulation and training solutions, operational air traffic management systems, speech recognition applications and other public safety related business areas.

Formatted for ease of navigation, visitors can quickly discover what's new with Adacel and can dig deeper and explore areas of interests by way of videos, pictures, and digital brochures that are provided. The responsive website is designed to adjust the content to fit the screen of any device used to view it.

Adacel invites you to visit their website at www.adacel.com

