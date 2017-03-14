Adair Homes Introduces Turn-Key Program

New Option Manages All Aspects of the Homebuilding Process in the SW Washington & Portland Metro Areas

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Adair Homes, a leading on-your-lot builder that specializes in affordable custom homes in the Pacific Northwest, is proud to announce the introduction of its Turn-Key Program in which Adair handles all aspects of the homebuilding process, from initial vision to the handing over of keys. More information about the Turn-Key Program is available at http://info.adairhomes.com/turn-key-program.

Building a home often requires plenty of responsibilities on the owner's part, even before construction begins. Many owners simply do not have the time to deal with issues such as providing a portable toilet to construction workers, installing a septic system, and final grading and erosion control. With its new Turn-Key Program, Adair takes over many of the site development responsibilities that might otherwise fall to the customer. Some of these responsibilities include:

Temporary water and power

Excavated building pad

Making connections to permanent utilities

Backfill around the foundation

Priming and painting the home

Installation of exterior steps, decks, sidewalks, and driveway

The Turn-Key Program currently is available only in the Aurora and Woodland build areas, but we look forward to bringing to more branches in the near future.

"Time is a valuable commodity -- a commodity many of our customers simply don't have enough of," says Josh Biggs, Adair's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our Turn-Key Program manages the entire process for customers, from the initial site evaluation all the way to day we hand over the keys to the new home."

To learn more about Adair Homes and its Turn-Key Program, visit http://info.adairhomes.com/turn-key-program.

About Adair Homes

Adair Homes is a premier homebuilder in the Pacific Northwest. The company was founded in 1969 in Oregon and takes pride in offering better homes for less.