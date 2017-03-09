Adair Homes Publishes Guide Detailing Timeline for Building a Home

Pacific Northwest's Premier Homebuilder Breaks Down Process into Manageable Steps

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Adair Homes, Inc., a leading on-your-lot builder that specializes in affordable custom homes in the Pacific Northwest, today announced it is publishing a guide detailing the steps buyers can expect in the process of building a new home. The guide, Homebuilding Process Timeline, is available for free download at http://info.adairhomes.com/adair-home-building-process-timeline.

Building a home can be a daunting process, especially for buyers who have never done so. However, when the homebuilding process is broken down into individual steps, it feels like a much more realistic venture. The more preparation the buyers can take within each step leads to a more efficient and cost-effective process. Adair's new guide provides an overall snapshot of the homebuilding process and details 13 individual stages, complete with time estimates and builder and homeowner responsibilities for each. These stages include:

"Building a home doesn't need to be a scary proposition for potential buyers," says Josh Biggs, Adair's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Visualizing the process one step at a time makes the first step feel more like a normal stride and less like a giant leap. The entire homebuilding process takes approximately nine months to a year from start to finish, but breaking down each step leads to much more manageable stages that take only days or weeks. Our guide delves into each stage so that buyers know what to expect in the journey toward a new home."

To learn more about this guide or Adair Homes, visit www.adairhomes.com.

About Adair Homes, Inc.

Adair Homes is a premier homebuilder in the Pacific Northwest. The company was founded in 1969 in Oregon and takes pride in offering better homes for less. Adair continues to invest in its business by providing new home plans for customers. For more information, visit www.adairhomes.com.