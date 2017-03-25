Adair Homes Publishes Guide to Evaluating Custom Homebuilders

New E-Book from Pacific Northwest's Premier Builder Includes 25 Questions to Ask When Vetting a Potential Partner

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - March 25, 2017) - Adair Homes, Inc., a leading on-your-lot builder that specializes in affordable custom homes in the Pacific Northwest, today announced it is publishing a guide to help prospective homebuilders evaluate custom homebuilders. The e-book, How to Choose the Right Homebuilding Partner, is available for free download at http://info.adairhomes.com/adair-choosing-the-right-homebuilding-partner.

Building a custom home offers many advantages over renovating or purchasing an existing house. For buyers choosing this route, finding the right custom builder is essential so that they end up with a quality home that meets both their design goals and their budget. However, selecting a trustworthy builder can feel like an overwhelming task. Adair's new guide offers practical advice for evaluating the people, processes, and products of a potential homebuilder. Features of the guide include:

Five questions to ask when vetting a homebuilding team

Ten questions to ask in order to better understand a homebuilder's process

Ten questions to ask to gather more information on the homes a builder produces

"With so many homebuilders in the market, determining which one is the right fit can be difficult," says Josh Biggs, Adair's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Evaluating the people on a homebuilding team, the processes they use, and the quality of the product they deliver can lead to an informed decision. Our new guide is a checklist of key questions to ask in order to help reach this important decision."



To learn more about this e-book or Adair Homes, visit http://info.adairhomes.com/adair-choosing-the-right-homebuilding-partner.



About Adair Homes, Inc.

Adair Homes is a premier homebuilder in the Pacific Northwest. The company was founded in 1969 in Oregon and takes pride in offering better homes for less. Adair continues to invest in its business by providing new home plans for customers. For more information, visit www.adairhomes.com.