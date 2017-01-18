EC Type/OIML-approved portable precision balances legal for trade use

MILTON KEYNES, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Adam Equipment's new Highland approved balances contain practical features that simplify legal-for-trade measurement, lab work, field testing, and commercial use. Available in the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East, the Highland approved balance is ideal for jewellery applications, or in any retail setting where products are sold by weight.

With EC Type/OIML approvals, the new Highland balance meets Class ll requirements for countertop retail applications. Three models are available, offering capacities from 600g/5000ct to 5000g/25,000ct and readabilities from .1g/0.5ct to 1g/5ct. Results can be displayed in one of three weighing units -- carats, grams or kilograms.

The Highland approved balance is constructed of durable ABS plastic, so it is lightweight, sturdy and simple to clean. An innovative design conveniently allows multiple balances to be stacked for easy storage when space is limited.

Powered by AC adapter or rechargeable battery, the Highland approved balance is portable, so it transports easily between locations. To ensure reliable, accurate readings, a removable draft shield eliminates wind disturbances outdoors or in drafty indoor locations.

An internal ShockProtect® feature helps prevent damage to the balance from accidental overloads. To help keep the balance safe, the Highland contains a built-in security slot that accommodates an optional Kensington-type lock and cable.

Data communication is enabled with the included RS-232 and USB interfaces, allowing for speedy connections to printers or computers to store weight readings.

