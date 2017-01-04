Adam Equipment Introduces New PT Platform Scale Models to U.S. Market

Additional platform sizes offer greater selection for industrial weighing applications

OXFORD, CT--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Adam Equipment, a leading manufacturer of weighing equipment for professionals worldwide, has added two new sizes to its line of PT platform scales available in the United States. The PT is ideal for applications in industrial settings including factories, warehouses, shipyards, shipping and receiving docks, recycling facilities, and distribution centers.

Previously available with a 47in/1200mm square pan, the newly available PT platform scales include two additional sizes: 39in/1000mm and 59in/1500mm. Each platform size is available in capacities of 2500lb/1000kg, 5000lb/3000kg, and 10000lb/4500kg.

Sturdy construction and a low-profile design simplify loading and unloading pallets, crates, and other large containers. For enhanced stability, PT provides a large steel base with a diamond-plate surface, and four rugged leveling feet that adjust to compensate for uneven weighing surfaces.

The PT is distinguished by its innovative X-frame, which offers added support by reinforcing and strengthening the platform. Perfectly sized for a pallet, the PT can be situated in a recessed pit. Optional ramps come in sizes to fit every PT platform, and facilitate loading and unloading heavy objects.

The PT platform comes with a 10ft/3m shielded cable and is compatible with Adam's AE 402, GC or GK indicators.

With IP66-rated stainless steel housing, the AE 402 indicator features a large backlit display, easy-to-use keypad with highlighted tare key, checkweighing limit LED, and low-battery indicator. Applications include weighing, counting, percentage weighing, checkweighing and dynamic weighing.

For more information on PT platform scales, visit https://www.adamequipment.com/pt-platforms.

About Adam Equipment

For more than 40 years, Adam Equipment has designed and manufactured precision balances and scales for professionals worldwide in the laboratory, medical, education, industrial, food, animal/veterinary and jewelry markets. Adam is committed to offering an extensive selection of weighing equipment with best-in-class value. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has strategically established offices in the United States, South Africa, Australia, China and Germany to provide product support and speedy delivery to distributors. For more information about the company and its products, go to www.adamequipment.com.