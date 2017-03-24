Adama Technologies Corp. Announces Marquis Clientele

Adama Technologies Corp. Announces Lockton and Goodwill Contract With SafeGuard to Provide Identity Theft protection Services

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - Adama Technologies Corp. ( OTC PINK : ADAC) announced today that they have two marquis clients that are under contract and have subscribed to the SafeGuard identity theft products and services. Lockton, one of the world's largest privately held insurance brokerage firms (www.lockton.com); and Goodwill, an American nonprofit 501c3 corporation (www.goodwill.org), have both signed contracts to utilize SafeGuard's menu of products including employee training, as well as employee identity theft and identity repair subscription services. Both contracts are for three-year terms and will have opportunity for growth and expansion. Currently, the Lockton contract is serving 100 of their valued employees.

Mark Brown, the founder of SafeGuard, stated, "Our team has been focused on employee education and offering our valuable, vital services in the business environment as a powerful employee benefit and incentive package. These two contracts demonstrate the success of that endeavor and the potential and capability of our products and technology."

SafeGuard offers comprehensive Identity Theft protection and restoration services including its powerful, proprietary Buying Power Rejuvenator (BPR) program that allows customers to repair their credit and even bundle numerous SafeGuard services such as credit counseling, data security and identity theft protection. Mr. Brown continued, "When you take our ability to protect consumer identity and combine it with our propriety credit repair and identity restoration process, we are truly an industry pioneer. Companies are seeing the need for these products both for themselves and for their employees."

SafeGuard's complete service and products offerings are available on the SafeGuard website which is www.SafeGuardpii.com. The site also contains helpful content that details the risks and dangers of identity theft along with detailed descriptions of the process SafeGuard uses to stop the problem and how to recover from an attack.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs of Adama Technologies Corp. management and reflect Adama Technologies Corp.'s current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When we use in this release the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "predict," "may," "should," "will," "can," the negative of these words, or such other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, are all intended to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of Adama Technologies Corp. with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties pertaining to development of mining properties, changes in economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievement expressed or implied by such forward looking statements to differ materially from the forward looking statements. The information contained in this press release is historical in nature, has not been updated, and is current only to the date shown in this press release. This information may no longer be accurate and therefore you should not rely on the information contained in this press release. To the extent permitted by law, Adama Technologies Corp. and its employees, agents and consultants exclude all liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, any such information, whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission. This press release incorporates by reference the Company's filings with the SEC including 10K, 10Q, 8K reports and other filings. Investors are encouraged to review all filings. There is no assurance Adama Technologies Corp. will identify projects of merit or if it will have sufficient financing to implement its business plan. There is no assurance that the Company's due diligence on the potential acquisition of oil and gas assets will be favorable nor that definitive terms can be negotiated. Information in this release includes representations from the private companies referred to which has not been independently verified by the company. A downturn in oil prices would affect the potential profitability of the proposed acquisition negatively.