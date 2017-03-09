Adama Technologies Corp Announces Strategic Plan for Recent Safeguard Acquisition

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Adama Technologies Corp. ( OTC PINK : ADAC) announced today its strategic plan for its newest acquisition, SafeGuard PII. The plan is built around solving the rising epidemic of identity theft and business data breaches and harnessing the technology and capability of the Safeguard products and services. The plan acknowledges the reality that identity theft is the fastest growing crime and that more than 15 million United States residents have their identities used fraudulently every year, costing more than $50 billion in losses and damages.

Mark Brown, the founder of SafeGuard, stated, "In today's digital age, there are seemingly countless ways identity thieves and cyber criminals can get personal information about you, steal your money and even commit crimes in your name. The risks are staggering and real and our products and services can protect both individuals and families as well as businesses that are often storing sensitive data that are targeted by hackers."

SafeGuard plans to employ their diverse revenue model which derives from their comprehensive services and unique Identity Theft protection capabilities. These products and services will be offered within a dual sales strategy, marketing to individuals and families as one revenue stream and businesses and corporations as a second, separate target audience. Safeguard already has the infrastructure, technology and services in place to offer complete identity theft protection, credit repair and identity restoration services as well as insurance offerings for both individuals and businesses. Safeguard also plans to market its proprietary Buying Power Rejuvenator (BPR) program that allows customers to bundle their services and obtain credit counseling, credit repair and identity theft protection.

Mr. Brown continued, "As consumers begin to explore and understand the resources we will be offering along with our exceptional services, I believe the customer response will be staggering."

SafeGuard will also offer its proprietary Business Defender product to corporations which provides businesses with comprehensive protection and monitoring in order to protect their business credit, their privacy and data as well as their money and financial resources from hackers and cyber criminals. SafeGuard will even be providing businesses with the opportunity to provide their employees with identity protection services as a part of their business subscription.

The complete product layout and presentation is available on the SafeGuard website which is www.SafeGuardpii.com and contains detailed descriptions of all of SafeGuard's products as well as additional corporate information.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs of Adama Technologies Corp. management and reflect Adama Technologies Corp.'s current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When we use in this release the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "predict," "may," "should," "will," "can," the negative of these words, or such other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, are all intended to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of Adama Technologies Corp. with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties pertaining to development of mining properties, changes in economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievement expressed or implied by such forward looking statements to differ materially from the forward looking statements. The information contained in this press release is historical in nature, has not been updated, and is current only to the date shown in this press release. This information may no longer be accurate and therefore you should not rely on the information contained in this press release. To the extent permitted by law, Adama Technologies Corp. and its employees, agents and consultants exclude all liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, any such information, whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission. This press release incorporates by reference the Company's filings with the SEC including 10K, 10Q, 8K reports and other filings. Investors are encouraged to review all filings. There is no assurance Adama Technologies Corp. will identify projects of merit or if it will have sufficient financing to implement its business plan. There is no assurance that the Company's due diligence on the potential acquisition of oil and gas assets will be favorable nor that definitive terms can be negotiated. Information in this release includes representations from the private companies referred to which has not been independently verified by the company. A downturn in oil prices would affect the potential profitability of the proposed acquisition negatively.