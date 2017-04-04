Adaptive Insights Announces SuiteWorld17 Platinum Sponsorship

Leading NetSuite Partner Showcases Solutions are 'Better Together'

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic corporate performance management (CPM) announced that it will be a Platinum sponsor at the SuiteWorld17 technology conference. The event is held by Oracle + NetSuite, a leading provider of cloud business software, and will take place April 24-27, in Las Vegas.

The award-winning Adaptive Suite enables organizations of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex financial reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With Adaptive Insights, joint customers move from a static planning process to achieve a core competency in active planning -- planning that is collaborative, comprehensive, and continuous.

Today, more than 700 NetSuite customers rely on Adaptive Insights for reporting and financial planning.

"As a NetSuite partner for nearly a decade, we offer customers enhancements to their NetSuite ERP, such as improved reporting and the ability to automate and modernize their financial planning and forecasting process," says Carolee Gearhart, senior vice president of customer success and global channels. "This year we are excited to have joint customers share their experiences on stage at SuiteWorld17, showcasing that the leading ERP and leading cloud CPM solutions are definitely better together."

Attendees can experience the Adaptive Suite in the Adaptive Insights booth #1123, as well as attend the session "Oracle + NetSuite and Adaptive Insights = Better Together. Better Budgeting, Forecasting, and Reporting."

For NetSuite customers not attending SuiteWorld, a webinar featuring NetSuite and Adaptive Insights customer, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, entitled "Five Ways to Get More from NetSuite with Adaptive Insights," will be held April 12 at 11:00 a.m. PDT. Registration is open to all NetSuite users.

About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is Oracle + NetSuite's annual celebration of customers and partners who run their businesses through the power of the NetSuite platform. This year marks the 7th year of bringing 6,000 of the best-of-the-best in cloud computing to one place -- with the singular objective of moving business forward. Attendees will have the opportunity to network and share experiences, select an agenda for learning from over 200+ breakout sessions and review more than 100 value-added solutions in the SuiteWorld Expo.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex financial reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice active planning process, Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,300 customers in over 50 countries to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.