Gearhart Honored for Her Support and Dedication to Partners, Continued Global Channel Growth

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic corporate performance management (CPM), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Carolee Gearhart to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

"Carolee consistently demonstrates her ability to lead go-to-market strategies for our channel network, which has now grown beyond 200 global partners," said Fred Gewant, chief revenue officer at Adaptive Insights. "Since joining Adaptive Insights in 2013, Carolee has expanded our partner network, dramatically increased our annual recurring revenue with partners, and led innovative enablement programs to accelerate the sales and adoption of the Adaptive Insights cloud planning solution. Her passion for our customers' success is unequaled in our industry."

Gearhart, named two times to CRN Channel Chiefs and five times to the CRN Women of the Channel since 2012, has helped usher in a period of record growth for Adaptive Insights, during which the company has expanded to serving over 3,300 customers across more than 85 countries. In 2016, under Gearhart's leadership, channel partners realized a 33% year-over-year growth in new annual recurring revenue (ARR). Additionally, partners achieving top tier status tripled in 2016 and were recognized at the company's Worldwide Partner Summit, held in San Jose, CA and attended by more than 100 partners.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

