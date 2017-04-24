Adaptive Insights Enhances Deep Integration with NetSuite

Combination of Leading Cloud ERP and Leading CPM Solutions Creates Best-in-Class Planning and Reporting Solution

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic corporate performance management (CPM), announced today that NetSuite customers can now integrate more easily and deeply with the Adaptive Suite. The enhanced integration capabilities are being demonstrated at SuiteWorld17, the NetSuite user conference, being held this week in Las Vegas, where Adaptive Insights is a platinum sponsor.

"Our long-standing partnership with NetSuite has resulted in over 700 joint customers that have integrated NetSuite ERP with our Adaptive Suite," said Carolee Gearhart, senior vice president of customer success and global channels. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Oracle + NetSuite and offering our enhanced integration solution to the more than 40,000 NetSuite customers that need to integrate actuals data from NetSuite ERP into Adaptive Suite to deliver faster, higher-quality planning and reporting to their business stakeholders."

New Features Focus on Ease of Use, Integration of Operational and Financial Data

NetSuite customers using the Adaptive Suite have a seamless user experience with the native integration built between the two solutions. Users not only have access to single sign-on capability but can also access Adaptive Insights' planning and reporting functionality within the NetSuite user interface. Once integrated, Adaptive Suite appears as a tab in the NetSuite ERP software, allowing easy access and use for both administrators and financial users alike.

"Adaptive Insights is recognized as one of the easiest to use solutions and had one of the highest ease of use scores in our last Pulse Survey," said Craig Schiff, president of BPM Partners. "This is an ideal match for NetSuite customers that want to easily move data into a corporate planning environment, such as Adaptive Insights' Adaptive Suite. I believe there is tremendous opportunity for NetSuite customers to leverage the NetSuite-enhanced integration capabilities of Adaptive Integration for both planning and reporting."

The new enhancements allow customers to easily leverage the breadth and depth of their data in NetSuite to create richer plans and reports. They can not only quickly import an expanded set of standard NetSuite dimensions or segments but also leverage a powerful new capability to import NetSuite's custom dimensions. With Adaptive Integration, the built-in integration capability of the Adaptive Suite, customers can fully automate the mapping, transformation, and scheduling of the end-to-end process with NetSuite as well as other data sources. The results are NetSuite customers bring into the Adaptive Suite a broader set of operational and financial data from across the organization. They can build richer plans and reports and enable a more active planning process.

This integration, along with the full Adaptive Suite, will be demonstrated at the Adaptive Insights booth #1123 at SuiteWorld, as well as presented Wednesday, April 26, from 1:30-2:30pm, in a breakout session: "Live Demo: See How Oracle + NetSuite and Adaptive Insights Enable Active Planning," at the Las Vegas Sands Convention Center.

For more information about Adaptive Insights' activities at SuiteWorld, read the blog "Lights...Camera...SuiteWorld!"

Click to Tweet: @AdaptiveInsight enhances integration with @NetSuite for best-in-class #planning & #reporting. #SuiteWorld17 https://ctt.ec/Z1K_p+

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex financial reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice active planning process, Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,300 customers in over 50 countries to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.