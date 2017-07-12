Adaptive Insights Expands Sales, Channel in France

New Partners, Customers Underscore Demand for Cloud Planning Solutions

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Adaptive Insights, the leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM), continues its strong growth and expansion across Europe announcing today new partners and customers in France. The company recently announced that over 20% of its sales are from international markets outside of the United States.

"The demand for cloud-based planning tools is escalating, and we see tremendous potential for companies of all sizes and industries in France," said Tom Bogan, CEO of Adaptive Insights. "Expanding our industry-best partner network to now include Censio, Génération Conseil, and IENA, we're able to enhance our customers' experience and support with teams that embrace our approach to active planning."

Strong Channel Support Drives Expansion in France

The company's partner network in France has experienced strong growth over the past year with Censio, Génération Conseil, and IENA joining current partners Alsight and Modellis, underscoring demand in the region. Adaptive Insights also has offices in the United Kingdom which, along with partners, serves United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Nordics. Today, the company's European partner network also includes Addedo (Finland and Sweden), eCraft (Finland), Efima (Finland), Inspari (Denmark) and Staria (Finland). Together, these trusted partners serve as an extension of the Adaptive Insights global team, providing localized sales and support for prospects and customers across Europe.

"We are experiencing strong demand for cloud solutions and see an extremely high adoption rate across France," said Thomas Becquet, partner at Censio. "Adaptive Insights is a solution that makes budgeting and planning easy, fast, and reliable, while perfectly managing performance and scalability. Partnering with the clear leader in cloud planning was an easy choice for Censio and we look forward to expanding our mutual customer base."

"More and more French companies are looking for ways to enhance their productivity through cloud services," said Cyrille Granjard, Founder of Génération Conseil. "Our experience shows that we have to be fast when improvements are needed in data accuracy, analysis, and performance. Teaming with Adaptive Insights allows us to meet our customers' needs for crucial projects."

"IENA sees great demand for corporate performance management from both Finance and Controller functions," said Toufic-Pascal Naccache, founder and CEO of IENA. "We are very excited to pair our planning, budgeting, and reporting expertise with Adaptive Insights' cloud CPM offering to deliver excellence to the French market."

New Customers Embrace Active Planning in the Cloud

Mirroring growth across Europe, new and ongoing partnerships in France continue to expand Adaptive Insights' customer list, with organizations of all sizes and industries joining the Adaptive Insights community. Customers include Antalis, Deya Group, ELITech Group, Groupe Up, Kariba, ZMFH, La Ruche qui dit Oui, and Lizeo.

"As a repeat Adaptive Insights customer in an international company, I can appreciate the simplicity of the Adaptive Suite to address very complex needs," said Philippe Platon, CFO at La Ruche qui dit Oui.

"Nevertheless, at La Ruche qui dit Oui we performed due diligence and reviewed all current CPM solutions on the market. We selected Adaptive Insights to pilot our business given it was the best vendor to manage all our forecast processes and analysis needs for our fast-growing business."

Industrial finishings specialist Deya Group was challenged to consolidate its financials and provide the strategic analysis required for a growing multi-division company. "We needed a corporate tool for budgeting and reporting, in order to accompany the strategic transformation of Deya Group," said Bertrand Godfrin, group CFO, Deya Group. "After a review of cloud CPM vendors, Adaptive Insights was selected based on its powerful modeling capabilities. As important, its ease of use allows our teams be autonomous on administration and to support our strategic planning and forecasting activities."

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex financial reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice active planning process, Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,500 customers in over 50 countries to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.