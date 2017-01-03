ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Software and Hardware Revenues to Exceed $35 Billion by 2020

Market dominated by semi-autonomous (L2/L3) vehicles which will account for 59% of revenues

HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - A new study from Juniper Research forecasts that the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicle (AV) market will reach a total global value of $35 billion in 2020, before representing a fourfold increase to reach $144 billion in revenues by 2025.

The new research, Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS: Adoption, Regulation & Business Models 2016-2025, found that whilst ADAS still lacks significant mass market penetration, its adoption is set to increase rapidly over the next 5 years driven by a number of factors:

Safety Agency specifications will become more stringent, particularly with respect to vulnerable road users such as pedestrians. Juniper recommends that OEMs will need to invest in more sophisticated ADAS systems to obtain the coveted 5* ratings.

Increasing interest in AV by governments around the world due to safety and environmental reasons. In addition, the research found that commercial companies such as ride-sharing service providers will lead adoption of AV technology, enabling them to significantly reduce their operating costs.

Reduction in hardware costs, particularly sensors, will lead to commoditisation of ADAS systems.

Top 5 Players Driving the Market

Juniper Research ranked the top 5 Tier-1 vendors in the ADAS and AV market. They were scored on factors including product range and offerings, creativity and innovation, partnerships and deployments, future potential, and market opportunity.

Bosch Continental ZF Friedrichshafen Autoliv Delphi

Research author Gareth Owen commented: "A major supplier to Google and Tesla, Bosch was ranked the Number 1 supplier best placed to benefit from lucrative supply contracts when OEMs start manufacturing AVs en masse."

Standardisation of ADAS Components Critical

The research found that although issues concerning performance and reliability exist today, increased sensor integration and the widespread adoption of sensor-fusion will lead to system redundancy and improved safety and reliability. Juniper believes that standardisation of components will accelerate this process.

