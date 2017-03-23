AdColony and NinthDecimal Enter Strategic Partnership that Marries Industry-Leading Mobile Video and Location Intelligence

Marketers Can Combine the Power of TV-Like Mobile Video and Industry-Leading Location Targeting To Drive Real World Outcomes for Their Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - NinthDecimal, the leading marketing platform powered by location data, and AdColony, one of the largest independent mobile advertising platforms in the world -- 2nd only to Google within the top 1,000 apps -- today announced a deep strategic partnership that will bolster both companies' offerings across data, campaign planning, targeting and measurement -- enhancing the full life cycle of services for marketers.

AdColony and NinthDecimal are aligning technologies to deliver on a massive shift in consumer attention and buying behaviors. In an ecosystem where major brands invest heavily in television and have developed sophisticated models for driving in-store traffic, mobile presents new opportunities and challenges. While location data has been applied to mobile display advertising for years, the opportunity to layer rich location data to high-impact mobile video formats is an untapped opportunity for marketers. The branding power of sight, sound and motion in premium apps, combined with robust insights into consumers' physical-world behavior to create pull-through, provides new ways for retail, automotive, CPG and other brands to drive action and engage with prospective customers at scale.

Through the partnership, AdColony will be able to leverage physical-world behavioral data by gaining full access to Location Graph™, NinthDecimal's industry-leading audience intelligence platform, to power AdColony's Audience Management Platform called True Audiences™. AdColony has also chosen NinthDecimal's Location Conversation Index™ (LCI™) as its preferred campaign ROI measurement and attribution platform. In turn, NinthDecimal will have access to AdColony's location data from its publisher ecosystem, as well as the ability to expand its media solutions by leveraging AdColony's robust, high-definition mobile video advertising solutions.

"2017 is a critical inflection point for our industry, where digital spending will be larger than TV. We believe we are well positioned with the largest platform of TV-like, full screen, 100 percent viewable mobile video, and together with NinthDecimal we can provide even better targeting and results for brands," said Will Kassoy, CEO of AdColony. "NinthDecimal is the clear market leader in harnessing physical-world data. More and more, brands want proof their paid media is moving the needle and driving real outcomes, and with this partnership, we will be able to provide our brand advertisers a full suite of location solutions, from customer insights to audience segments to attribution, all tied to our market-leading video products and aimed at delivering physical-world outcomes for our clients across the most popular mobile apps and sites in the world."

Data Integration Increases Campaign Targeting and Measurement Capabilities

AdColony will be able to enhance its True Audiences™ solution with customized audience segments from NinthDecimal, which builds approximately 10,000 custom segments annually for marketers. By feeding its expansive, high-quality mobile location data into the Location Graph™ platform, AdColony will be able to significantly increase the depth and reach of its audience targeting solutions for its clients. By incorporating the largest source of high-quality, non-bid stream data from AdColony, NinthDecimal will be able to significantly enhance its entire suite of products, from audience targeting to measurement to insights and analytics.

To measure the overall effectiveness and reach of its clients' campaigns, AdColony will standardize on NinthDecimal's industry leading offline attribution solution, Location Conversation Index™ (LCI™), taking advantage of NinthDecimal's cross-screen measurement capabilities to optimize and evaluate client campaigns across mobile and desktop.

"It is an honor to partner with the leader in mobile advertising creativity and outcomes. AdColony's HD video technology, top SDK footprint among top apps, high quality location data and international presence in key markets is a strong complement to NinthDecimal's market leadership in omni-channel data, targeting and measurement," said Michael Fordyce, CEO of NinthDecimal. "By integrating AdColony's mobile location data into our marketing platform we are creating immediate growth opportunities that span our entire portfolio of solutions."

About AdColony

AdColony is one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in the world with a reach of more than 1.5 billion users globally. With a mission to elevate the state of mobile advertising by focusing on the highest quality consumer experiences that deliver outcomes for brands and publishers on today's primetime apps and sites, AdColony is trusted by Fortune 500 brands and more than 85% of the world's top grossing mobile publishers. Known for our exclusive Instant-Play™ HD video technology, proprietary rich media formats, our global performance advertising business and programmatic marketplace, and our extensive ad SDK footprint in the Top 1000 apps worldwide, we are passionate about helping brands connect with consumers at scale on the most important screen in their lives. A fully-owned subsidiary of Opera ASA, AdColony is a global organization with over 20 offices worldwide.

About NinthDecimal

NinthDecimal is the marketing platform powered by location data. It harnesses this data to build a precise understanding of consumers' physical world behavior. Fortune 500 companies and marquee brands, including Microsoft, Target, Kraft, Comcast, American Express, Starbucks and Toyota, activate this customer intelligence through audience targeting, measurement, insights and data licensing solutions. By filling the massive gap in understanding how consumers spend the majority of their time, NinthDecimal provides marketers a comprehensive new model of the customer journey for impactful engagement.

NinthDecimal has been recognized by Inc. Magazine and Frost & Sullivan as one of the fastest-growing and most innovative companies.

Follow NinthDecimal on Twitter (@NinthDecimal). Learn more at NinthDecimal.com.