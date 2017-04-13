Add a Tex-Mex Favorite to Your Menu

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - (Family Features) A tortilla plus a tasty filling makes a household favorite -- a taco. This simple, casual, versatile, fun food knows no boundaries. Tacos can be right for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even snacks and dessert, depending on the filling.

For tacos with a unique, delicious twist on tradition, try these Chicken Soft Tacos with Pickled Beet Salsa that are ready in 30 minutes. The antioxidant-rich Aunt Nellie's Pickled Beets lend color, as well as a refreshing sweet-tangy flavor that's complementary to the lime juice, cilantro and red onion in the salsa. This sassy salsa is a perfect partner for rotisserie, roasted or grilled chicken, arugula and a dollop of jalapeno mustard-sour cream sauce nestled inside a soft flour tortilla.

For your taco fiesta, just set out the tortillas, salsa and other toppings and let everyone help themselves to a fun and delicious dinner.

For other versatile recipes, visit AuntNellies.com.

Chicken Soft Tacos with Pickled Beet Salsa Prep time: 25 minutes Servings: 4 Salsa: 1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie's Baby Whole Pickled Beets 2 tablespoons chopped red onion 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper Tacos: 1/3 cup sour cream 1 tablespoon jalapeno mustard 4 soft flour tortillas (6-inch diameter) 2 cups fresh arugula 2 cups chopped cooked rotisserie chicken (hot or cold) 1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco

To make salsa: drain beets and chop. In medium bowl, combine beets, onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper.

To make tacos: In small bowl, stir together sour cream and mustard; set aside.

On one half of each tortilla, place equal amounts of salsa, arugula, chicken and cheese. Top with dollops of mustard-sour cream. Fold over.

Substitution: Sliced pickled beets or three single-serve cups of Aunt Nellie's Diced Pickled Beets may be substituted for baby whole pickled beets.

Nutritional information per serving: 380 calories; 20 g protein; 28 g carbohydrates;

20 g total fat; 650 mg sodium; 80 mg cholesterol; 1 g dietary fiber; 2 mg iron; 0.15 mg thiamin;

460 IU vitamin A; 4 mg vitamin C.

