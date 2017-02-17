Addiction Recovery Service Offers Unique Structured Program for Substance Abuse

Another Road Addiction Recovery Service, a new Ontario addiction rehabilitation centre for men located just outside Toronto, offers a unique structured recovery program for men seeking help with drug addiction and alcohol abuse

TORONTO,ON--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Another Road Addiction Recovery Service (www.anotherroadaddictionrecovery.com) is pleased to announce their structured men's addiction management program focussed on finding recovery for those with alcoholism or drug abuse issues. Another Road is a live-in facility with a "home-like" environment that nurtures and supports clients and families seeking solutions to overcome powerful debilitating addictions that left unchecked, will eventually tear apart the lives of both the substance abuser and the friends and family that are part of that individual's life.

Executive Director John Wade has developed and structured Another Road's unique program tailored for men by utilizing several components including 12 step principals, Mindfulness Meditation, individual and group counselling using multiple modalities of treatment therapy including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioural Therapy (DBT), Relapse Prevention, Managing Stress, Recovery Planning and Family Counselling. "There are many reasons for addictions, and every individual has his own story as to how the problem unfolded. Everyone must be treated with compassion, flexibility and by using an approach that deals with the underlying issues and is committed to a full recovery, as the output from a structured plan focused on evidence-based treatment and healing," says Wade.

"For people who have never experienced addiction of any sort, it can be hard to understand the hardship it brings to clients and their families experiencing the fallout from drug and alcohol abuse. With drug and alcohol abuse, including more recent opiates like fentanyl becoming more prevalent in Toronto and the surrounding suburbs, there is great urgency to deal with both the underlying triggers associated with addiction abuse, and at the same time, tying together the family support network necessary to combat the addiction and prevent reoccurrences", adds Wade.

The Another Road Addiction Recovery Services organization is privileged to have John Wade as Executive Director. Mr. Wade is hands on in the facility, and he facilitates group and individual counselling as well as family counselling several days a week. Wade has 25 years senior management and counselling experience, working in the addiction treatment field helping individuals and their families find recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction. Mr. Wade has worked in many capacities in addiction treatment from front line worker to inpatient clinical manager; serving on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Addiction Counsellors Certification Federation; (CACCF) and a member of the Faculty of Continuing Education at Centennial College as a Professor in the Addiction Studies Program. A passionate advocate of evidence-based addiction treatment and education, he holds a BA from York University and is certified as an alcohol and drug addiction counsellor (ICADC). John Wade can be reached directly at 1-844-680-9269 and info@anotherroadaddictionrecovery.com.

About Another Road Addiction Recovery Services: A new Ontario addiction rehabilitation centre for men, Another Road Addiction Recovery Services offers a path to recovery from drug and alcohol addictions. Located in a tranquil rural setting north of Toronto in Caledon, Ontario, Another Road Addiction Recovery Services helps men to recover from drug addiction and alcoholism through a professional, comprehensive client-centered and family-focussed program of treatments personalized for each client. This full-service, live-in alcohol and drug abuse treatment facility offers men with substance addictions professional help quickly, without the wait lines of government-based assistance programs. All Another Roads Addiction Recovery Services principals and counselling staff members have significant experience in the addiction services industry and are caring professionals that are committed to their clients' successful recovery. For more information about Another Road Addiction Recovery Services, visit www.anotherroadaddictionrecovery.com or call 1-844-680-9269.