Addictive Mobility Ranks in the Top 100 of the 2017 PROFIT 500 Release

Canadian Business unveils 29th annual list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Addictive Mobility, a leading provider of ad tech solutions for mobile advertising, announced today its ranking in the TOP 100 of the 29th annual PROFIT 500 release, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Published in the October issue of Maclean's magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth.

This is Addictive Mobility's second consecutive year ranking in the TOP 100 of the PROFIT 500, with an impressive five year revenue growth rate of 740%.

"This has been an exceptional year for our company," explained Naveed Ahmad, CEO at Addictive Mobility, "we've gained stronger recognition not just as a Canadian DSP, but also as a Canadian DMP, we've expanded into Montreal, hired our VP of Operations, Shannan LaMorre, and seen growth in the use of our self-serve platform. We're very happy with our progression and see a bright future ahead."

"It is never easy to earn a spot on the PROFIT 500, but this year's applicant pool was the most competitive yet," says Deborah Aarts, PROFIT 500 program manager. "This year's winners demonstrate the resilience, innovation and sheer management smarts it takes to build a thriving business today. Canada -- and the world -- needs more entrepreneurial success stories like these."

About Addictive Mobility

Addictive Mobility is a Canadian based mobile advertising technology company that works with many Fortune 500 brands. The company has focused on building a platform that not only delivers brand engagement, lift, and awareness but also provides transparency in data and deep insights required for clients to run successful mobile ad campaigns. Addictive Mobility's cutting-edge mobile programmatic platform, proprietary optimization techniques, and global inventory analyzes millions of unique users on their mobile devices and reaches them through world class engaging and experiential creative.

About the PROFIT 500

For 29 years, the PROFIT 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and now published in Maclean's magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking visit PROFIT500.com or CanadianBusiness.com.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

