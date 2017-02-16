Addictive Mobility Sees A Bright Future in Self-Serve Platform and Releases Two Key Features

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Canada based mobile ad-tech solution provider, Addictive Mobility, announces two major enhancements to EngageFront®, its Mobile Self-Serve platform. These two features include visualization of Points-of-Interest (POIs) for location targeting as well as a real time interactive analytics dashboard that provides deeper insights and stats critical for campaign monitoring and optimization.

"Constant evolution of the ad tech industry has necessitated companies such as ours to offer agencies a more agile means of self-managed service," commented Naveed Ahmad, CEO of Addictive Mobility. "Our clients required a solution where campaign set up was autonomous and access to reporting instantaneous. We believe the agency trading desks can only be as strong as the individual tech-stacks that it is comprised of. "

First launched in 2015, EngageFront® is a unique combination of Addictive Mobility's proprietary DSP, DMP and ad server interfaces; enabling programmatic trade desks to build and execute mobile advertising campaigns. In 2016 Addictive Mobility celebrated hockey-stick growth of the platform -- a whopping 257%. As time spent on mobile continues to rise, EngageFront® will continue to evolve and empower advertisers to reach the right person, at the right time, in the right place.

"Addictive Mobility has developed a user friendly and unique DSP, built with excellent capabilities and features. Along with their creative capabilities, it is one of the top Mobile DSPs in the industry," said Massimo Sangiorgi, Director of Data and Analytics at AMNET Canada - Dentsu Aegis Network.

With the release of these features Addictive Mobility's EngageFront Platform brings a complete mobile targeting solution to the trade desk clients. Location targeting is synonymous with mobile device targeting and now users will have access to Addictive Mobility's extensive POI database for targeting and retargeting strategies. EngageFront®'s POI presets includes over 175,000 points and 500 preset geo-layers.

The feature also allows users to visualize POI targeting. Users can now see the exact latitude and longitude of each point so they have greater confidence in their set-up. This is key for geo-fencing strategies. If self-serve clients cannot find the POIs they need, they can create and manage their own custom geo-layers. Compared to other platforms that may take up to two weeks for POI set-up, EngageFront® users can now add their custom POIs and it will be activated immediately for targeting -- making it the mobile-specialized self-serve platform for clients.

About Dentsu Aegis Network

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of nine global network brands -- Carat, Dentsu, Dentsu media, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/ multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with over 30,000 dedicated specialists.

About Addictive Mobility

Addictive Mobility is a Canadian based mobile advertising technology company that works with many Fortune 500 brands. The company has focused on building a platform that not only delivers brand engagement, lift and awareness, but also provides transparency in the data and the deep insights required for clients to run successful mobile ad campaigns. Addictive Mobility's cutting edge mobile programmatic platform, proprietary optimization techniques, and global inventory analyzes millions of unique users on their mobile devices and reaches them through world class engaging and experiential creative.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/16/11G130562/Images/EngageFront_POI_Feature-9f725d84a58b905cae4fc637f504c801.jpg