Addison Cameron-Huff Hired By Decentral Inc. - First In-House Blockchain Lawyer in Canada

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Decentral Inc., Canada's leading blockchain company, is the first company in Canada to hire a full-time blockchain lawyer. Addison Cameron-Huff will be joining the company on September 15th, 2017, marking a new step forward for the maturation of the Toronto blockchain cluster.

Mr. Cameron-Huff is a leading Canadian lawyer focused on blockchain & decentralized technologies. An Adjunct Professor at University of Toronto's Faculty of Law (GPLLM), Addison has built his own technology law practice since 2013 to advise and support entrepreneurs, software developers & rapidly growing businesses in the internet & blockchain domains. Anthony Di Iorio's company, Decentral, has been a long-standing client.

"I'm excited to welcome Addison to the Decentral team full-time. His guidance has been critical in creating the solid foundation of Decentral Inc. and my other blockchain ventures. I'm particularly excited about the new services we'll be able to offer the blockchain ecosystem" says Anthony Di Iorio, CEO of Decentral & co-founder of Ethereum.

Addison's experience and knowledge of how regulators view blockchain & decentralized technologies is unique. He joins the Decentral team as it rolls out advisory services to global clients building decentralized technologies bootstrapped with token sales.

Addison looks forward to helping Decentral's partners structure themselves properly for both growth and regulatory compliance, "Blockchain is the opportunity of 2017. It's critically important that these projects be structured properly from a technology and legal perspective. Decentral has the best team in Canada for this and I am pleased to be joining Ethereum co-founder and Decentral CEO Anthony Di Iorio."

Addison's hire to Decentral follows the recent hiring of Dr. Shu Wang, the company's Chief Security Officer, from IBM.

Anthony Di Iorio is excited about the future of Decentral, "This new direction for Decentral positions us as the best team in this space. We're motivated to see the whole ecosystem of decentral businesses grow and prosper. Addison will help us position our key product, cryptocurrency wallet Jaxx, and ensure the highest standards in the industry. "

About Decentral & Jaxx:

Created by Anthony Di Iorio, co-founder of Ethereum, and located in the heart of downtown Toronto, Decentral is the innovation hub for decentralized and blockchain technologies in Canada. Decentral hosts Canada's busiest Bitcoin ATM and created Jaxx.io, the multi-token blockchain wallet that provides a unified experience across 9 platforms and devices. The Jaxx wallet enables crypto-to-crypto buying and selling with frictionless in-wallet conversion. Users are always in control of their keys and Jaxx neither holds nor has access to customer funds. Driven by design and user experience and built with simplicity in mind, Jaxx's mission is to become the interface to the blockchain world.