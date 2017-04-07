TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - The live presentation takes place on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 featuring speakers Dr. Andrew Roche, Scientific Director of Global Validation, Scientific Affairs at ICON and Dr. Martin Benson, Senior Director and Global Lead at Caridometabolic Drug Development Services.

Dr. Roche will speak about overcoming the challenges associated with creating high quality laboratory data when performing global Type II Diabetes clinical trials. Addressing these challenges via use of high quality tools is critical to successful completion of a clinical trial.

The webinar will focus on specific analytical test solutions for Type II Diabetes that enable the creation of high quality laboratory data sets which in turn enable an accurate and efficient assessment of the test compound. It is the belief of ICON Central Laboratories that these considered solutions will provide high quality options that will increase the opportunity for success for those undertaking the challenge posed by drug development.

Key Insights:

The creation of high quality laboratory data sets as a means of enabling an accurate and efficient assessment of the test compound

Understanding the value of global laboratory harmonization when performing global clinical trial

Accurately defining clinical status via laboratory endpoints

For more information or to register for this free webinar visit: Addressing the Challenges of Type II Diabetes Global Clinical Trials via Use of High Quality Laboratory Solutions

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit: http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit: http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/6/11G135339/Images/ICON_Logo_Mar2017-784c521a7dadaaeeb6c517a9ab1db88c.jpg