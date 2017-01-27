Addressing HACCP of Frictionless Devices in the Food Service Industry, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - In this presentation, Matt Schiering, Vice President and General Manager of Sani Professional will review the results of a food safety study undertaken to assess pathogen-harboring potential of these electronic devices. More than 300 RLU readings using the standard Hygiena ATP device revealed an alarming level of potential pathogen on guest-facing electronic devices. The live event will take place on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 11am EST (4pm GMT).

The intersection of regulatory compliance and guest experience has never been more critical in the food service industry than in recent months. Lower customer satisfaction scores correlate directly with the recent decline in casual dining traffic.

Increased costs due to healthcare and wage increases have resulted in food service staff constraints and retraining challenges. These factors have resulted in a proliferation of electronic devices across retail operations as supplemental or replacement of human staff. This development, referred to within the industry as "Frictionless Service," has generated mixed results in terms of revenue and consumer reviews.

A broad review of both consumer and staff complaints as well as scientifically-validated, quantitative ATP testing data has confirmed that frictionless service, improperly addressed, poses a health risk to food service operators which, if ignored, could negatively impact guest perception and reputation.

Supplemental interviews with operations staff across a broad range of retailers further validated that there is no consistency or general understanding of how to properly address this issue. Furthermore, the introduction of a simple mitigation -- a single, pre-moistened cleaning wipe -- dramatically and favorably impacted the RLU readings.

Classification of "frictionless devices" as an emerging HACCP, complete with standard protocols for maintenance are called for to insure quality compliance, mitigation of foodborne illness risk and an acceptable guest experience.

