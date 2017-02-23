Adelsheim Vineyard Announces Stumptown's Joth Ricci as New CEO

Adelsheim Vineyard plans for its future with a succession in leadership from Oregon wine pioneer, David Adelsheim, to beverage industry veteran, Joth Ricci

NEWBERG, OR--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Adelsheim Vineyard announces today that Joth Ricci will take over the reins as the company's CEO from Founder and President David Adelsheim. Ricci brings extensive executive leadership in the beverage industry and deep ties in the Oregon business community to Adelsheim. He returns to one of his past passions with this re-entry into the wine industry and looks to add new energy to the iconic Adelsheim wine brand.

"The accomplishments of David Adelsheim and this pioneering winery have shaped the Oregon wine industry and contributed to its incredible success," says Ricci. "After 50 years, this industry still offers remarkable opportunity for even-greater excellence. I am honored to be invited to take this visionary company forward into its future."

Ricci will take over all day-to-day operations, including vineyard and winery, financial, administrative, marketing, and sales. And while David Adelsheim hands off daily operations, he will still have an active role within the winery, especially in the areas of leadership succession, distribution and export sales, and shaping the legacy of the winery.

"Joth brings a wealth of proven leadership to our company," says Adelsheim. "He's an amazing manager of people; we feel strongly that he's a perfect fit with our company culture and the person who can lead our winery to future success. We have an ambitious vision to refocus our wines on the Chehalem Mountains and thereby re-energize our brand. We need somebody with tremendous passion, who can lead with clarity. Joth is that person."

Adelsheim Vineyard is committed to staying independently and locally owned. Lynn and Jack Loacker, who have been partners with David since 1994, note, "Joth is an Oregon native who has successfully managed the operations of influential Oregon beverage brands. He gets Oregon. And the timing could not have been more perfect."

About Adelsheim Vineyard

Adelsheim Vineyard was founded in 1971 and is one of Oregon's pioneering wineries. We are still locally owned by David Adelsheim, Ginny Adelsheim, and Jack and Lynn Loacker. We believe in staying true to place and honoring the natural characteristics of our land. We know that raising the bar with every growing season requires tireless attention to detail. We are industry leaders who aim to change the world's view about the production of exceptional wines in Oregon. We champion the collaborative and pioneering spirit of Oregon's Willamette Valley. We open our doors 360 days per year to wine lovers seeking a uniquely Oregon experience. Visit Adelsheim.com for more information.

Q&A:

Tell me more about Adelsheim's new CEO, Joth Ricci.

Professionally:

Since 2013, Joth has been the President at Stumptown Coffee Roasters, based in Portland, Oregon. Previous to this role, he was a Managing Partner with First Beverage Group, a financial services firm dedicated to the beverage industry. From 2008 until 2011, Joth was the President and CEO for Jones Soda Co. And from 2000 - 2008, Joth was the General Manager for Portland-based Columbia Distributing, a distributor of sodas, beer, malt liquor, energy drinks, and wine.

Before entering the beverage industry, Joth spent nine years in various sales and marketing positions at McNeil Consumer Products.

Joth sits on the board of Ninkasi Brewing and Willamette Valley Vineyards. He is also an Advisor to Greater Portland Inc's 2020 vision.

Personally:

Joth is a graduate of Oregon State University with a degree in business education. He is the past president of the OSU Alumni Association and served as a Trustee of the OSU Foundation.

Joth and his wife Robin have been married for 24 years and have two children, Anna (who will begin her studies at OSU in the fall), and Joe. The family lives in SW Portland.

Joth is an interesting name. What is its origin?

Joth is short for Jonathan. Remove the a's and n's and you get Joth.

What exactly will Joth be responsible for, and what will David now be doing?

Joth will take over all day-to-day operations, including vineyard and winery, financial, administrative, marketing, and sales.

David will no longer be responsible for operations, but will be heavily involved in Joth's transition and will also continue as winery ambassador, connecting our history with the future. He will also continue to represent the winery on industry boards, association and event committees, and as Chairman of the Board at Adelsheim.

When will Joth start?

April 1.

Does David have any future plans of retirement?

David says it best: "When you create something like a winery, nurturing its growth and deep roots for this long, you want to ensure that it continues to thrive. I will continue to be involved in a way that supports what we have worked to build over the years -- and right now, that means bringing on a successor to take us to the next level. It's always been in our DNA at Adelsheim to embrace the next great challenge and I welcome this one."

Does this mean David will have more free time? Will he create another wine brand?

David will be wholly focused on guiding Adelsheim into its next chapter. He will not create another wine brand.

Is Adelsheim preparing for the winery to be sold?

No. Adelsheim is not seeking a buyer. We envision being family owned for the foreseeable future and, in fact, one of the reasons we are bringing on a CEO is to fortify the strength of our ownership.

David will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors with Lynn and Jack Lynn Loacker, who joined as partners in 1994.

How does this affect Adelsheim's distribution partnerships? Will distribution partners be subjected to different standards?

We do not anticipate making any distribution changes. Steve Lawrence, our Director of Distribution Sales, will continue to lead our team of long-time national sales managers, Bill Blanchard, and Nathalie Quick.

We will make plans to introduce Joth to our distribution partners as expeditiously as possible.

Will David continue to travel on behalf of the brand?

David will become Board Chairman and he will travel to continue to build the legacy of Adelsheim and the Oregon wine industry.

How does this affect wine club membership?

Our wine club members and guests will continue to be a part of the Adelsheim family. We remain committed to continual improvement and we will evolve our hospitality to ensure that our guests enjoy a unique and wonderful experience and access to some of the best wines in the Willamette Valley.

Please direct all additional questions to our Marketing & Communications Manager, Diana Szymczak, at dszymczak@adelsheimvineyard.com or 503.679.6784.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131056/Images/joth-bfe45e77d749ac1481c12cc7c3bef82d.jpg