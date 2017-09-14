Adgero Biopharmaceuticals Appoints Felix T. Garzon, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer

PRINCETON, NJ--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) -

Proven international track record with successful development and approval of new oncology drugs including Halaven (Eribulin) for breast cancer





Extensive experience in strategic planning and implementation of development for late stage drugs

Adgero Biopharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ("Adgero" or the "Company"), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company leveraging its late stage photodynamic therapy ("PDT") platform for the treatment of serious cutaneous oncology indications, announced today that it has appointed Felix T. Garzon, M.D., Ph.D. as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Garzon has more than 30 years of international clinical experience in the development and approval of new drugs in oncology, including breast cancer therapies, while at several leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the U.S. and European Union.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Garzon to the Adgero team as our Chief Medical Officer. Over the course of his career, he has established a track record in the successful development and registration of oncology products. We believe that his leadership and insight will further help Adgero advance its platform technology in photodynamic therapy which is focused on serious cutaneous oncology indications, starting with cutaneous metastatic breast cancer ("CMBC")," commented Frank Pilkiewicz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Adgero.

Dr. Garzon joins the Adgero team having recently served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ATNM) ( NYSE MKT : ATNM) where he led the clinical development for Actinium's lead oncology product and managed interactions and discussions with the FDA. Prior to his time at Actinium, from 2010 - 2015, he served as the Senior Director of Oncology, Product Creation Unit of EISAI Inc., where he was the International Program Leader for Halaven® (Eribulin), which was successfully submitted for registration with the EMA for advanced breast cancer and was subsequently approved in the U.S. as well. From 2006 - 2010, Dr. Garzon served as the Director of Oncology Global Clinical Research at Bristol-Myers Squibb USA, where his responsibilities included leading the FDA, EMA and Latin America Regulatory Agency submissions for Sprycel® (dasatinib) in advanced chronic myelogenous leukemia ("CML"), which resulted in the approval of Sprycel for the treatment of resistant and/or intolerant CML patients. His prior experience also includes European Senior Director of Oncology at Chiron Biopharmaceuticals, European Medical Director of Cell Therapeutics Ltd, and a consultant for clinical research at a number of European companies.

Dr. Garzon received his M.D. from Cordoba National University in Argentina, completed his Residency in Clinical Medicine and Assistant of the Oncology Department at the Aeronautic Hospital in Cordoba, Argentina, and completed his training in Clinical Oncology at the Department of Chemotherapy of Leon Berard Cancer Center in Lyon, France. Additionally, he holds a Ph.D. in Medicine from Ruprecht Karl University in Heidelberg, Germany.

About Adgero

Adgero Biopharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on building a pipeline by advancing its proprietary late stage photodynamic therapy ("PDT") platform with broad utility for the treatment of serious cutaneous oncology indications. Its lead product candidate, REM-001 Therapy, has been previously studied in four Phase 2 and/or Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with cutaneous metastatic breast cancer ("CMBC"), who had previously received chemotherapy and failed radiation therapy. Completion of a Phase 3 trial in individuals with CMBC could lead to approval of REM-001 Therapy.

For more information, please visit www.AdgeroBiopharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. The Company has made every reasonable effort to ensure the information and assumptions on which these statements are based are current, reasonable and complete. However, a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the Company's operations, performance, business strategy and results and there can be no assurances that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from those indicated herein. Additional written and oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.