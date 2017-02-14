Adgero Biopharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Expands Executive Management Team with Appointment of Jane M. Maida as Chief Financial Officer

PRINCETON, NJ--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Adgero Biopharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ("Adgero" or the "Company"), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company leveraging its late stage photodynamic therapy ("PDT") platform for the treatment of serious oncology indications, announced today that it has appointed Jane M. Maida as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance.

A seasoned biotechnology executive with more than 20 years of industry experience, Ms. Maida has broad management experience and is widely versed in strategic financial planning, business intelligence, corporate strategy, M&A and investor relations. Over the course of her career, she has implemented strategic business plans, raised funding and has successfully executed financial and corporate strategies for both public and private companies.

Frank Pilkiewicz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Adgero stated, "We are thrilled to have Jane join the Adgero team at such a pivotal time for the Company. With her vast knowledge and deep financial experience in the healthcare industry, we look forward to leveraging Jane's expertise as we continue to make significant progress in the execution of our business strategies. We continue to work diligently in the advancement of our late stage product candidate, REM-001 Therapy, and I am confident we are well positioned for advances on the corporate, clinical and regulatory fronts throughout the year."

Ms. Maida joins the Adgero team from her most recent role as Chief Financial Officer of Signum Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutic agents for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases. While at Signum Biosciences, Inc., she also served as the CFO for its subsidiaries, Signum Dermalogix, Inc. and Signum Nutralogix, Inc. Prior to that, Ms. Maida served as the CFO of Abeille Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company focusing on the reformulation of products coming off patent in the area of supportive cancer care and diabetes. Ms. Maida also served as CFO and Chief Accounting Officer at Physiome Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focusing on software development for modeling of various cells, tissues and organs, which was merged with Predix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer of Cytogen Corporation, an oncology focused biotechnology company. Other positions Ms. Maida has held include Chief Financial and Information Officer at Mustard Seed, a behavioral healthcare company and Director of Finance at The Liposome Company, Inc. (now part of Elan), a biotechnology company.

About Adgero

Adgero Biopharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on building a pipeline by advancing its proprietary late stage photodynamic therapy ("PDT") platform with broad utility for the treatment of serious oncology indications. Its lead product candidate, REM-001 Therapy, has been previously studied in four Phase 2 and/or Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with cutaneous metastatic breast cancer ("CMBC"), who had previously received chemotherapy and failed radiation therapy. Use of Adgero's existing data or the completion of a Phase 3 trial in individuals with CMBC could lead to approval of REM-001 Therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. The Company has made every reasonable effort to ensure the information and assumptions on which these statements are based are current, reasonable and complete. However, a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the Company's operations, performance, business strategy and results and there can be no assurances that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from those indicated herein. Additional written and oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.