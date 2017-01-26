Adgero Biopharmaceuticals to Present at Noble Capital Markets' Thirteenth Annual Investor Conference

Presentation with video webcast on Monday, January 30th at 3:00 p.m. EST

PRINCETON, NJ--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Adgero Biopharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ("Adgero" or the "Company"), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company leveraging its late stage photodynamic therapy ("PDT") platform for the treatment of serious oncology indications, announced today that Frank Pilkiewicz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Adgero, will present at NobleCon13, the Noble Capital Markets' Thirteenth Annual Investor Conference, on January 30, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. EST in Boca Raton, FL.

During his presentation, Dr. Pilkiewicz will provide an overview of Adgero's lead product candidate, REM-001 Therapy, which has been previously studied in four Phase 2/3 clinical studies in patients with cutaneous metastatic breast cancer ("CMBC"), the majority of whom have failed radiation therapy. Adgero is also currently evaluating Phase 1/2 data of REM-001 Therapy for the treatment of recurrent basal cell carcinoma, particularly in patients with basal cell Nevus syndrome ("BCNS"). Dr. Pilkiewicz will discuss Adgero's clinical and regulatory strategy to advance both of these clinical programs in 2017.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation and a copy of the presentation materials will be available on the Company's website at www.AdgeroBiopharm.com, and will be accessible as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Financial websites: www.noblecapitalmarkets.com or www.nobleconference.com. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the Company's website and on the Noble websites for 90 days following the event.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets, established in 1984, is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on the healthcare, media & entertainment, technology and natural resources sectors. The company has offices in Boca Raton, New York and Boston. In addition to NobleCon -- the annual multi-sector investor conference and the Media, Finance & Investor Conference, produced in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and held each spring in Las Vegas, throughout the year Noble hosts numerous "non-deal" corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com.

About Adgero

Adgero Biopharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on building a pipeline by advancing its proprietary late stage photodynamic therapy ("PDT") platform with broad utility for the treatment of serious oncology indications. Its lead product candidate, REM-001 Therapy, has been previously studied in four Phase 2/3 clinical studies in patients with cutaneous metastatic breast cancer ("CMBC"), the majority of whom have failed radiation therapy. Use of Adgero's existing data or the completion of a Phase 3 trial in individuals with CMBC could lead to approval of REM-001 Therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. The Company has made every reasonable effort to ensure the information and assumptions on which these statements are based are current, reasonable and complete. However, a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the Company's operations, performance, business strategy and results and there can be no assurances that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from those indicated herein. Additional written and oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.