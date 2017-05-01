Adjournment of Special Meetings: Aston Hill Canadian Total Return Fund and Aston Hill U.S. Conservative Growth Fund

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) -

LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. held special meetings of the holders of each series of units (collectively, the "Unitholders") of Aston Hill Canadian Total Return Fund and Aston Hill U.S. Conservative Growth Fund (together, the "Terminating Funds") on May 1, 2017, to consider the proposed mergers of each of the Terminating Funds into Aston Hill Total Return Fund.

The requisite quorum of Unitholders was not present at the meetings and the meetings were adjourned to reconvene at 3:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on May 4, 2017.

Additional details regarding the proposed mergers were outlined in the joint management proxy circular dated April 5, 2017 and sent to Shareholders of record on March 28, 2017. The joint management proxy circular is also available at www.sedar.com. Unitholders are encouraged to complete the applicable form of proxy in order that their units can be voted at the adjourned meetings. If the proposed mergers are approved by Unitholders at the adjourned meetings, the mergers are expected to occur on or about May 11, 2017.